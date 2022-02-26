Two minutes away from opening the season with three wins in as many games has Key West High boys lacrosse coach Alberto Piceno excited about the potential of his senior-laden squad this season, as the Conchs are on the quest to regain the district crown, but he also noted they are still reeling from the lost campaign two years ago when the pandemic shutdown the spring sports and left this group of players with a lack of experience.
“Our senior class is the class that didn’t get a lot of opportunities as a freshman, then 2020 happened and last year they were thrown in and expected to make things happen but they hadn’t had as much exposure to the game as you would think they would have had,” said Piceno. “This year is now the year they are realizing it’s on them and they are stepping up.”
The regular season will be when the coach is expecting to gain that valuable experience, as outside of matches against Palmetto, Westminster Christian and Gulliver Prep, Piceno expressed all the other contests are preparation for the playoffs.
“Do we want to have a winning record and win as many as possible, of course, but ultimately we want what gets us better as a team,” said Piceno. “
In order to have that advancement, the coach explained that seniors like Paul Crespo, Reese Holtkamp and Tyler Wish, who is the team’s primary faceoff man, must not only strive for more themselves but also push the younger players to understand the game on the varsity level.
“I want him to start teaching the younger players how to do the faceoffs,” Piceno said about Wish. “Not everybody can do it, but we have a few interested, so we will see.”
So far, the coach conveyed he is seeing that type of leadership out of his seniors, as they controlled the pace of a 10-4 victory against Coral Shores in the season opener and followed with a decisive 15-4 victory against Coral Reef on Friday, Feb. 18, before dropping its first game of the season during a 10-8 loss to South Plantation on Saturday, Feb. 19. Despite not improving to 3-0 to start the camping, Piceno stated that the 10-8 defeat to South Plantation was the type of game his program needs to reach that next level as the Conchs allowed two goals in the final three minutes of action for the difference.
“We need to focus on the details from here,” said Piceno. “It’s a fast-paced game and the guys can’t get too excited because three minutes can be a lot of time. We need to be able to set up and execute the plays we know how to. Whether it is a close game or a blowout, you can always find ways you can get better.”
Right now the focus for the Conchs, who is back at home on Saturday, Feb. 26, against Ransom Everglades at 3 p.m., is not much as physical as it is emotional as they learn how to deal with the highs and lows of the game.
“We have to be able to accept the goals that will be scored against us and be able to counter,” said Piceno. “As long as we have the mentality to brush it off and counter then we can come back with wins.”
All this is building toward the program’s ultimate goal of bringing the district championship back home, which is something the Conchs did in the first four seasons of existence, but for the first time, last year did not claim the title.
“I have faith in the youth league having some players coming in the future, but what we have this year is what we need,” said Piceno. “They guys trust each other and are moving the ball around well, which is leading to us getting more shots off, which will lead us to wins.”