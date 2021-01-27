Knowing what’s upcoming in the next month, concluding with the opening round of the postseason, Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez was able to give his matsmen the best of both worlds on Saturday as the Conchs welcomed in state powerhouse American Heritage as well as Coral Shores and Coral Park for a quad meet at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“It’s always good to be able to get more experience and matches while also wrestling at home,” said Jimenez. “Overall, we saw some improvements and we are starting to do some of the things we need to do. Now the next few weeks we need to get back to it.”
Before the long road stretch — with trips planned to Naples, Sarasota and Jacksonville in the coming three weeks — Key West was able to rack up a 60-6 win against Coral Park, during which Max Ryan at 220 pounds, Connor McCoy at 145 pounds, Herlandy Leon at 138 pounds and Colby Stewart at 120 pounds garnered pins, as well as a 60-17 victory against Coral Shores, with pin falls coming the way of Will Andrews, Clerf Alexander, Leon and McCoy. Vincent Biondoletti and Austin Tudor earned the match wins for the Hurricanes in the loss to the Conchs, while Nathan Ponterfract was the lone on-mat win between Coral Shores and Coral Park, with the rest of the matches going via forfeit.
That left Key West and American Heritage, who had also topped Coral Shores and Coral Springs, to battle it out for the meet title.
“They are the returning state runner-up, so they are a good team, but I also saw some confidence being built up in the matches against Coral Shores and Coral Park,” said Jimenez. “They were doing some things we’ve been working on and they are getting the hang of, so that was what we wanted to see.”
Despite the improvements, the results do not go the way of the Conchs, as they were shut out by the Stallions — outside of a forfeit. {span}Ryan lost a 4-1 decision to Chase Thompson, who is ranked No. 2 in the state in the weight class, while Zack Lewicki also lost a close decision to Mikey Tal Shahar, another top-ranked matsman.{/span}
“I’m glad we got to see American Heritage,” said Jimenez. “The big match in that was the 220, that’s the one I wanted to see and a match we will have to wrestle in the state tournament. It showed us what Max needs to do to get into better shape and be able to wrestle with him. I also wanted to see what Zack (Lewicki) could do against his 195 opponent.”
At one point Columbus and Coral Glades were also scheduled to participate in the meet, but both were unable to travel, leaving just the four in attendance, but it was enough, according to the coach, to keep the team fresh before heading out on the extended road trip. Key West will be back on Feb. 20 to host the District 16-1A Championship.
“I wish we would have had more teams to get some more matches, but we’ll take it and now we have three weekends left before the real deal,” said Jimenez. “We will keep getting at it and keep growing.”