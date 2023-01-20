The Conchs’ Daniel Quiche (No. 13), Jackson Castillo (No. 2), Charliz Torres (No. 17), Jonathan Bahri (No. 10) and Kieran Smith (No. 5) set up a wall to block a Florida Christian free kick by Christian Garcia (No. 10), which was saved by goalie Karel Bublak.
Key West freshman forward Loubins Fleuridor (No. 9) attacks with senior midfielder Jonathan Bahri (No. 10) who put the ball past Florida Christian goalie Adrian Bennetot (No. 1) for a 2-1 first-half lead at The Back Yard.
RON COOKE/
Keys Citizen
Sophomore midfielder Charliz Torres (No. 17) congratulated freshman Loubins Fleuridor (No. 9) after tying the match at 1 on the assist from Torres.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Speedy Key West freshman forward Loubins Fleuridor (No. 9) tied the game at 1 early in the first half against Florida Christian defender Nicholas Britos (No. 23) and keeper Bennetot (No. 1).
Longtime referee Ollie Kofoid watched Key West senior Jonathan Gvili (No. 11) put in a penalty kick to give the Conchs a 3-1 advantage against Florida Christian late in the first half.
It has been a long season of travel for the Key West High School boys soccer team, but they play the final three regular-season games at home or just up the road.
Of the 15 games on their schedule, Key West played 10 on the road, including a stretch of eight straight away matches.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Conchs tied Coral Shores, 2-2, on Senior Night for the Hurricanes at the Upper Keys campus.
Key West returned to The Back Yard the next afternoon for a 3 p.m. non-district match with Florida Christian. The Conchs took a 3-1 win against the Patriots.
The Conchs finish the regular season at The Back Yard with a rematch with Coral Shores slated at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Key West seniors will be honored for a day of senior accolades at Key West High.
Conchs coach Marc Pierre said they want to end the season on a high note after the tie with Coral Shores.
Against Florida Christian, Key West got a bit of a surprise. In the opening minute, the Patriots went ahead 1-0, but the Conchs got the offense going to push ahead for a 3-1 first-half lead and eventual final score.
The Conchs knotted the game at 1 on a goal by freshman forward Loubins Fleuridor. Minutes later, senior midfielder Jonathan Bahri gave Key West a 2-1 advantage on a well-placed pass from Charliz Torres.
“It’s been a joy watching Charliz play. He’s been putting a lot of nice crosses in the middle,” said Pierre.
The final goal came from senior captain Jonathan Gvili on a penalty kick before the half ended.
In the final 40 minutes, the Conchs had plenty of chances to score but could not find the back of the net.
“We had countless opportunities to score more, but their players were so dirty. We just wanted to close out the game. We knew if they scored another goal it would be a completely different game,” explained Pierre. “We sat back a little bit, we weren’t pressing them as much. They were trying to catch us on the long balls. They were able to get behind our guys pretty easily. They were a good team.”
Up by two points against Coral Shores, Pierre said injuries to the midfield depleted their ranks.
The Conchs opened the scoring on a penalty kick by Gvili via a shot to the left of the Coral Shores keeper for a 1-0 lead. Fleuridor put Key West ahead, 2-0, with an assist from sophomore midfielder Nikola Sulak.
“The keeper was coming in and Loubins placed it low and to the left for a perfectly-placed goal. He’s always hungry for goals, He moves, he’s so fast,” said Pierre.”
In the beginning of the third quarter, Gvili fell on his shoulder and had to leave the game. Sulak replaced Gvili at center mid but got hurt too with a back injury.
“That’s two central midfielders we had to take out. We had to put other players in positions they don’t normally play leaving the Hurricanes the opportunity to score. It was crazy. We were falling apart and had to pack things up.”
The Canes made a game of it in the second half on a goal by Armando Picado with an assist from Bobby Temkin, who also assisted on a goal by Makani Butga to knot the game at 2.
“We were barely keeping it together. We’re really looking forward to this game with Coral Shores,” concluded Pierre.