It’s not been the season Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez predicted, with several opt-outs and transfers resulting in a makeshift lineup earlier in the campaign.
But this past weekend, at the Battle at the Bay Tournament, the Conchs were as close to a full line as they have been yet, which paid nearly automatic dividends with a 4-1 finish at Cypress Bay High in Weston.
“I moved some people around and we were really missing only one weight,” said Jimenez, whose teams picked up victories against Nova, 72-12, Fort Lauderdale, 60-24, Doctors Crop, 48-24, and Killian, 57-30.
In the five matches, Rivers Cutino-Lyda and Zack Lewicki were both unbeaten, while Max Ryan and Will Andrews both fought to 4-1 marks.
“Rivers looked good, so did Max after his first mistakes and Zach is improving, a lot, so is Will,” said Jimenez.
Key West’s lone blemish came in the opening match of the weekend — a 69-18 loss to Jensen Beach, which the Conchs coach credited as being one of the top in their region — during which Ryan also suffered his lone loss of the day.
“That was the big loss of the day and it hurt our chances to win that match,” said Jimenez. “We will build from that and grow from that.”
Key West never lost again as a team for the remainder of the day, as Herlandy Leon also went 3-1 and Jason Flynn dropped his weight down to 132 pounds where he finished 3-2.
“He’s showing a lot of promise,” said Jimenez. “There’s still a lot of growth with those guys, but I’ve seen a lot of improvement. I also like the way Clerf (Alexander) is wrestling, even without a lot of experience.”
The tournament piggybacked the FHSAA Region Duals semifinals on Thursday, during which Key West was once again eliminated by Somerset, 69-12. Andrews and Ryan earned pins falls to score the only points for the Conchs, while Cutino-Lyda lost 5-3 to the No.2 heavyweight in the state. Lewicki also had a tough draw against a returning state champion, who was bumped up a weight class for the match.
“I really wanted Zack to take on the guy he took on the week before and lot to by a point but instead got the returning state champ,” said Jimenez. “But overall they came out more aggressive, there’s just still a lot of things we need to put together.”
Jimenez further explained it has been difficult enough getting mat time with the limitations that have happened, including not having a preseason.
“Getting experience is huge as it also builds confidence at the same time,” said Jimenez. “So we go back to the drawing board while also finding ways to refine things and finding way to also work on things that will make them better at the end of the season, without sacrificing the upper-weight guys, who have been pretty tough.
“That’s always the deal, but it’s a little more exaserbated this year,” the coach added.
The Conchs have just a month to make the adjustment before the postseason begins on Saturday at home as Key West hosts what, right now, is set up to be a quad-meet against Coral Shores, Coral Park and Coral Glades at 12:30 p.m.
“We are trying to get a couple more teams to have a six-team dual tournament,” said Jimenez. “If not, it will be just a few matches at home.”
It will be a final week at home before the end stretch of the regular season that begins next Saturday with three long trips to Naples, Jacksonville and Sarasota, before hosting the District 16-1A tournament on Feb. 19.
“I put this together to give us a reprieve before that long-stretch begins,” said Jimenez. “Those tournaments won’t be even the same as usually, but we still need to make the most of it because after this home meet is really when we need to have things start to come together.”