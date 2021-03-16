It was the home stand the Key West High boys lacrosse team needed, as on Friday the team celebrated its seniors with a 14-3 victory against Palmer Trinity and then on Saturday battled district leader Gulliver Prep to an 8-2 loss at the Back Yard.
“It’s getting better and better and we have the second stretch of the season coming up with seven games left to play,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno. “In these final games I just want us to continue to improve until we get to the playoffs and have a chance to defend the title in the district tournament.”
With the seniors on center stage to open the game on Friday against Palmer, as well as during the halftime ceremony, it was four-year varsity player Dylan Olive who set the pace in the first half and then finished with a trio of goals, while classmate Justin Hill netted one. Reese Holtkamp and Mack Hill both scored a pair, while with goals were Paul Crespo, Michael Mensch and Tyler Wish.The win snapped a four-game skid for the Conchs and the 11-point victory was a better outcome against the Falcons then the 9-2 victory in the first meeting between the squads.
“It came out better than planned,” Piceno said about Senior Night at the Back Yard. “Even though they knew it was Senior Night, they also knew it wouldn’t be just about the seniors and they needed to share the playing time against a team like Palmer. They understood and I was able to clear the bench again and those games are fun when everybody is cheering on the younger players. The fans were also screaming loudly for them.”
It was also an improvement on the scoreboard against Gulliver on Saturday, as the first meeting just three days priors went in favor of the Raiders, 17-4, with the Conchs trailing 3-2 at halftime.
Freshman Mack Hill was assisted by the senior Olive for one of the Key West goals with Hill setting up Crespo’s goal later in the contest.
“I like what I have with the younger kids for sure for sure,” said Piceno. “We took a lot of shots, but, unfortunately, we just couldn’t convert more goals.”
Key West will play twice more before heading into the Spring Break, hoping to continue it momentum built by the home stand, against two district foes at Coral Shores on Wednesday, which the coach is expecting a similar game to the win versus Palmer, and then on Friday Westminster comes to town for the rematch, which the Conchs lost the first time, 10-4.
“The upper classmen are going have no than more two quarters to play and the rest will be for the younger players,” said Piceno about Wednesday’s game at Coral Shores. “Hopefully we can pick up some wins in the second half of the season and get the energy up, so that way we can move into districts with momentum.”