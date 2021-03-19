Despite 10 strikeouts on 91 pitches, 80% of which were first-pitch strikes, and surrendering just two unearned runs in six innings of work to give the Key West High Baseball team a five-run lead while needing just three outs to claim a victory, the Conchs could not finish off for senior ace Michael Alfonso, who was saddled with the no decision after another stellar performance, during a 10-9 walk-off victory on Wednesday afternoon for host Coral Reef.
“He’s the horse and the guys who carries the team,” Key West High coach Ralph Henriquez said about Alfonso.
After Alfonso was pulled, giving five hits and no walks and the Conchs in front 7-2, the bullpen squandered the lead as the first two arms in relief allowed four runs on just one hit without securing a single out.
“His pitch count was a little high, but that will happen when you have 10 strikeouts,” Henriquez said about Alfonso. “But he doesn’t pitch with a lot of effort and he battled his butt off. Those two runs should not have scored on him, we need to make those outs for him, and right now we are searching for answers behind him.”
Tom Besson was the fourth pitcher to enter the game for Key West and settled down the surge, but not before giving up a sacrifice fly to send the game into extras. The senior southpaw would allow two base runners in the eight and ninth, neither reaching scoring position, and the Conchs would go in front with two runs in the top of the 10th.
Key West scored on a bases-loaded walk and and over-throw by the Sharks, with the lone hit of the at-bat coming on a single by Kai Smith.
Besson would record the first two outs in the 10th, but then ran into trouble putting runners on base with a walk and hit batter, who would come around to score on a ground out and single. “Tom did a great job for us for three innings, which was more than he was prepared to pitch,” said Henriquez. “He did a hell of a job.”
Besson tossed 3 2/3 inning, striking out five and giving up three runs on two hits and two walks, but left with the bases loaded and a free pass brought in the winning run, to hand the senior the loss.
“When you can’t execute on the field or on the mound on a couple of plays that are continuously practiced over and over and over again, you will give them chances to make a come back,” said Henriquez. ”Then, when you do come back and battle, it’s very heart-breaking. I know the boys in the program are doing and giving the best of their ability, they are giving it the best they have, I just think some of these kids are young and having a hard time finishing a game.”
Key West opened the game playing small ball, scoring its first six runs laying down four successful bunts in the first two innings. Landon Lowe had one of those bunts, as well as two other hits for three RBI, while also reaching with a base knock were Gabe Williams, Daniel Varela and Alfonso.
“First time all season we did a great job getting bunts down,” said Henriquez. “When we have hitters struggling like they are, we have to be able to bunt and get guys into scoring position against teams that are unprepared.”
The Key West coach noted that he is hoping his squad will take this as a lesson on how to finish a game and take that into Saturday’s rematch against Coral Reef, which will have a first pitch at 7:30 p.m. at Rex Weech Field. Freshman southpaw Jacob Burnham will receive the start for the Conchs.
“I know the kids are really working hard and are putting in four and half hour practices on their own,” said Henriquez. “I have to give credit where credit it’s due, and they are certainly working hard. They are in the weight room, in the field, in the bullpens and at practice.”
After playing six of its last eight games on the road, during which the Conchs went 1-7 winning in extra innings against Key Gates, Henriquez expressed it will be good to be in the friendly confines of the Rex for a game before heading out on the Spring Break trip.
“It’s only going to be our fourth home game, which has been another thing that has been tough for these kids, not having our 10th man in the stands,” said Henriquez, whose team will not return home after Saturday’s game until April 2 against Hernando. “Those things are so important to develop a young team, but the kids are doing the best I can, I really do feel that. Let’s just hope we can get better.”