The competition in the Orange Bowl Fastpitch Invitational was just what Key West High School coach Jason Garcia wanted his team to experience as the regular season begins to ebb and the postseason is on the horizon.
The Lady Conchs finished the event at Palmetto Park in Miami with a winning record (2-1-1) their only loss was in the finale against Coral Glades.
But, before they get to the playoffs, the Lady Conchs still have some unfinished business with three regular-season games left on the docket.
Their biggest test will be the final home game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, against the Lake Placid Dragons. Although the Lady Dragons have a 9-8 record, it is not indicative of the high-caliber teams they have faced this season.
Garcia said the Lady Conchs’ seven seniors will be honored before the game. He knows the Dragons cannot be taken lightly with a pair of sluggers and a young pitcher.
“I had a good conversation with the LaBelle coach who plays Lake Placid. He said their No. 5 (Madisyn Garduno) and No. 18 (Jenna Gutierrez) hit the ball extremely well and they have a young pitcher (Emily) Tharp that keeps the ball down and is very crafty. Nothing hard, but she makes you hit her pitch so we have to be very disciplined if we want to compete against this team,” explained Garcia.
KEY WEST 12, JENSEN BEACH 10
In a back-and-forth game that changed leads six times, Key West took a victory on a two-run double by senior slugger Yahaira Williams.
Jensen Beach went up 10-9 in the top of the sixth and the Conchs tied the game at 10-apiece in the bottom of six to set up the final blow by Williams, who also tripled.
Isabella Perez drove in two runs on three hits, Caroline Smith and Scarlet Niles each singled twice, Marina Goins hit a run-scoring double as Madison Gonzalez singled home a run.
Starting pitcher Neveah Arnold gave up nine runs over five innings to make way for reliever Chloe Gilday who allowed a run via a base hit and she fanned four for the win.
KEY WEST 6, LABELLE 6
Once again, Key West got in a bind and was down 6-1, but scored five in their final at-bats to pull off the tie.
Unfortunately, the Lady Conchs committed six errors and left nine runners stranded on the bags which could have been a game-changer.
Leadoff batter Isabella Perez doubled two times, Madison Gonzalez hit a pair of singles, Marina Goins doubled home a run, Yahaira Williams smacked a two-run single and with a base hit was Ty Cervantes, Scarlet Niles and Dharma Murry.
Chloe Gilday went the distance with five strikeouts for the victory.
“The physical errors were just routine plays,” stressed the coach.
KEY WEST 13, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 1
Key West got off to a slow start with one run in the bottom of the first but erupted for six runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth and capped the sixth with a pair.
The Conchs collected 18 base hits. Marina Goins drove in three runs on three hits, Ty Cervantes (3 RBI), Scarlet Niles and Yahaira Williams each doubled and singled, Maddy Peruse and Chloe Knowles both hammered a pair of base hits, Isabella Perez cleared the bags with a double and Caroline Smith and Dharma Murray each ripped a single.
Goins pitched a complete game, scattered nine hits, did not walk a batter and fanned three.
CORAL GLADES 5, KEY WEST 3
The Jaguars took a 3-1 first-inning advantage and the Conchs could not make a comeback for their first loss of the tourney.
Marina Goins singled twice to plate two runs and with a base hit was Yahaira Williams, Isabella Perez, Madison Gonzalez and Chloe Knowles.
Neveah Arnold took the loss giving up six base hits to the Lady Jags and fanned only one.
Jaguars pitcher Ciara Gendron went the distance against Key West, gave up the three runs on six hits and fanned a half dozen Lady Conchs.
“We gave up three runs on errors, but I’m not taking anything from their pitcher,” Garcia said. “That girl was probably one of the better pitchers I’ve seen all year. The team and her record do not show but she has a very low ERA (earned run average). We hit the ball right at people and they made the plays. Last inning, we had Marina and Bella on and Ty (Cervantes) hit the ball to the fence and the girls robbed her from an extra-base hit or home run.”
In the two games that Arnold pitched, Garcia said she did not have her usual control.
“Nevaeh was a little wild and missed her spots. When she hits the spots, she’s lights-out but I don’t know if she was hurt or just off her game a little. Same thing against LaBelle, Chloe missed her spots and gave up a home run. When you play better teams that’s going to happen,” said Garcia. “The bright spot was Marina. She was excellent against St. Thomas.”
What the Conchs gained from the four games will help them come time for the postseason.
“Every one of the teams we played all played small ball — they all slapped and bunted. So that helps us prepare for the other teams we’re going to face. I know what they can do so it is frustrating. We can go throughout a practice without dropping a ball or making a bad throw but at game time they get a little tight. I just hope they go out and play the game like they know how,” stressed Garcia. “I have all the confidence in the world.”