On Saturday, Oct. 8, Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes was sitting on the sidelines of his son’s soccer game, when he received a phone call with some rather surprising news: new district rival Estero High was going to be ready to play this coming Friday, Oct. 14.
“We had already exchanged film with Coral Shores and were to play them this Friday,” said Hughes. “I asked, ‘Aren’t you guys not going back to school until Oct. 17, at best, and I told him we had scheduled another game thinking there way no way you guys would be able to play and he said, ‘we are receiving waivers to go back to playing so, Coach, we are ready to go.’”
At that point, being a required District 16-2S game, Hughes had to no choice to go back to Hurricanes coach Ed Holly and ask if they could reschedule. It just so turned out, with Hardee canceling on Key West due to damages sustained to the school by Hurricane Ian, and Coral Shores initially having the Oct. 14 as a bye, they were able to still make the inter-county contest — which has not been played in more than a decade — a reality.
“(Ed Holly) called me back on (Monday) and said they are good to go,” said Hughes. “This is a no-win situation for us, we are supposed win it and if we lose we get questions of what happened, but we need the games for the kids. Coral Shores looks really competitive, so it will be a good game and our guys need the excitement.”
In fact, the Conchs went from a not knowing if they would have more than one game remaining on their schedule this season just a week ago to this week having too many opponents as Key West’s entire district is now expected to complete the 2022 campaign. The remaining two games for Key West will be against Gateway on Oct. 28, as initially scheduled, but the regular-season finale on Nov. 4 must be rescheduled to go against Bishop Verot. Original Conchs opponent Trinity Catholic was still attempting to hold Key West to the Nov. 4 contract, which would have forced the game against Bishop Verot to be contested on Monday, Nov. 7, but Hughes explained he talked the Tampa-based team to calling off the matchup.
“I was not about to play my guys against Trinity Catholic when I’d have a district game two days later, so I told (Trinity Catholic) if they did come down, they’d see our JV team,” said Hughes. “I think Trinity Catholic understood what we were going through, so as of right now it looks like we have those four games, but you never know. You wake up and something is different. It has been nuts.”
It was also a rapid shift in game plans this week, as on Monday the Conchs coaching staff notified players they would be taking on the undefeated Wildcats, whom Hughes is not even certain the team they will field after Hurricane Ian has left the school out of service for the time being and the surrounding area severely damaged. Prior to the storm, Estero has held four of its five opponent scoreless and had surrendered just 16 points on the campaign.
“It’s a playoff-type game, and if we win this, we have a legit shot to play for the district championship,” said Hughes. “Defensively, we know they are stingy, so offensively, we have to answer the bell. If we can make some big plays offensively and control them on defense, then we should be successful.”
The only upside to the two-week break from game play for Key West, according to the coach, was the Conchs have had time to heal and should be entering the game near full strength, missing just starting center Auggie Berlanga.
“It almost feels like two seasons,” said Hughes, “It’s almost as if it’s given us new life, which seems weird. Their whole demeanor has changed, Monday and Tuesday were our best practices of the year, so far, and last Thursday we had a scrimmage and we were flying around and I asked them where this team has been all year. If they can keep it up, we are going to have a good night, we just can’t beat ourselves.”
Despite having the final four weeks now filled with opponents, two on the road and two at home, Hughes, after in less than a week time frame going from not knowing when they would play against to having too many games to play, remains uncertain this will be the final schedule, but either way the coach expressed he is pleased his players are able to get back on the gridiron under the Friday Night Lights.
“Hopefully it settles down some now and we can focus back on football,” said Hughes, making note that Senior Night and Homecoming will likely all be held on Nov. 4 with the loss of a home game. “It’s gone from not having anybody to play to people fighting over playing us, but that all aside now we need to focus on getting some wins and this is a big one this week; just stay tuned because you never know what might change again.”