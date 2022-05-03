Entering the two-game, regular season-ending series, Killian had won three straight and four of five, but that paled compared to a season-best six-game win streak the Key West High baseball team was riding into the set at Rex Weech Field.
It was also the first glimpse into the District 16-4A tournament, which begins on Tuesday, May 3, for both teams, and the Conchs proved why they are the No. 1 seed in the postseason bracket and No. 5 in the state by sweeping the Cougars with an 11-1 victory on Friday, April 29, followed by a 10-9 win on Saturday, April 30, at Rex Weech Field.
That was without even using the Conchs’ top starting pitcher, Andris “Lucky” Barroso, as Jacob Burnham shut down the Cougar bats to the tune of just two hits and one run, which came in the first at-bat, while striking out four in four innings of work. In fact, the only two hits against Burnham came from the first two batters, as the Key West southpaw settled in from there, retiring 12 consecutive to earn the win.
With Burnham dealing on the mound, the Conchs would end the first game after just five innings, via the 10-run mercy rule, powered by a pair of home runs from Preston Herce, for four RBI, the first coming in the six-run third inning for Key West. The Conch senior would actually walk his first trip through the lineup, on four straight pitches — with Noah Burnham, who singled, scoring in the at-bat on a Jack Haggard sacrifice fly — and Herce’s second trip to the plate would come with bases loaded in the second frame, after Jose Perdigon’s RBI double gave Key West its first lead, but that resulted in a high pop-up to the second baseman. Herce would not miss again, as in the third the Conchs received singles from Haggard, Anden Rady, Perdigon and Anthoy Lariz, for the first three runs of the at-bat and then Herce doubled the lead with a three-run no-doubt home run to center field.
A bases-loaded walk added to the lead in the fourth and the game was called in the fifth when Herce led off with a solo home run, then a double by Haggard and a single by Kai Smith.
The bats were back out again for Key West a night later, which would be needed as errors and mistakes cost the Conchs five runs through the first two frames — three on wild pitches and two coming on a two-run home run following a two-out fielding blunder by the Conchs. Still, Key West tied the game after two complete, with the Conchs crossing home four times in the first on a double by Haggard, scoring Herce who had walked on four pitches, a bases-loaded walk by Jason Yarbrough and a single from Gabe Williams to go in front 7-5.
Key West went back in front with three runs in the second on a fielder choice off the bat of Haggard and Smith, after Burnham and Herce reached with singles, and a balk, but by the time the fourth was finished the game was once again tied, this time at 8-all, as Killian scored three unanswered runs — one in the third without a hit and two in the fourth after beginning the at-bat with a single and triple — and the Conchs answered with one run produced by Herce after he singled, stole second, took third on a ground out and home on a wild pitch.
The Conchs went in front for good in the sixth on an RBI double by Trevor Zuelch and RBI single by Perdigon, although the Cougars had the game-tying run on third in their final swings when Haggard struck out two straight to end the threat and complete the sweep. Felix Ong earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings of work, after striking out three on Friday in one frame. Also seeing time on the mound Saturday was Billy Kight, who surrendered a run on two walks with a strikeout, and Marlin Takovich received the start and was tagged for five runs, all unearned, while sitting down two via the K in two innings.
The sweep brings the Conchs’ win streak to eight consecutive, with the district tournament for both teams set to begin on Tuesday, May 3, on the Cougars’ home diamond. Top-seeded Key West will be taking on one-win Miami Sunset in the first semifinals at 3:30 p.m., while Killian, seeded third, will play No. 2 St. Brendan with the winners of both games facing off on Thursday, May 5.