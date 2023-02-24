Health will be a major factor for the Key West High baseball team during the 2023 campaign, as while there should be an abundance of pitching arms, depth will be a major factor if the Conchs have an opportunity to win a 12th state championship, which would be the outright most in the state of Florida.
"I really like this ball club," said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. "They have great energy, they work hard and they want to win, bad, which are all good things, but every team has a weakness and for us it's not the pitching, it's not the defense or fielding, it's undoubtably our depth, so we can't afford injuries."
While the long-time coach may be limited on lineup options this season, he will have several arms to choose from seniors Andris "Lucky" Barroso, Marlin Takovich and Jack Haggard, going to Quincy University, to juniors Jacob Burnham, Felix Ong, who has committed to the University of Florida, and Anthony Lariz, who will be heading to the University of South Florida.
"We are looking forward for the pitching to get better as the season progresses," said Henriquez. "We have a lot of guys who can repeat good pitches, which is what Burnham does, what Lucky does and, of course, Ong has the power arm and Takovich is throwing 88 to 91 with a good slider. Lariz is the same way, 88to 89, with a good breaking ball and then there's Haggard who also has a good arm, which gives us six good options."
To open the season Key West will use a piggyback system, hoping to get as many innings for all the staff as Henriquez knows they all need to be ready for the postseason at a moment's notice.
"It's hard when you have six guys, so it's been a little tricky," said Henriquez, explaining to begin the season it will be Burnham and Barroso working on the mound Friday nights, while Ong and Takovich will control the hill on Saturdays, with Lariz and Haggar working in relief situations. "With the rankings and seedings that have been in place the last couple of years, every game counts, it's like the seventh game of the World Series every night because any game you slack up on could cost you that No. 1 seed in the district or region."
While a lot is expected for the pitching and defense, Henriquez said the Conchs will need to be opportunistic on the offensive side.
"I think we have a firm base with Noah (Burnham) leading off and Wyatt (Kuhn) batting second, then we have Mike Greenberg batting third, Haggard will swing a string bat in the fourth hole and then I like the way Anden Rady is swinging, but we will need the guys like Sammy Holland, Jose Perdigon, Canden Pichardo, Gabe Williams and Anthony Lariz to step up. It's just a matter of putting together quality at-bats and pushing it to the next hitter and setting it up for the guys at the front of the lineup who have some juice in the bats."
Play 2X of the 2X games at home this season, on the road at Columbus, Stoneman Douglass and against Westminster Christian at the University of Miami stadium as well as for Spring Break, Henriquez envisions a lot of one-run, low-scoring contests this season.
"The district is a bit more competitive this year," said the Conchs coach. "Killian is a good ball club, St. Brendan battled us in the district finals last year, then they added South Miami, which used to be an 8A school, and Sunset went out and brought in a bunch of players, so we are going to have to play our butt off to get through the district, but they got a little taste last year and played a lot of high level talent over the summer as well as in the winter leagues."