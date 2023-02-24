Health will be a major factor for the Key West High baseball team during the 2023 campaign, as while there should be an abundance of pitching arms, depth will be a major factor if the Conchs have an opportunity to win a 12th state championship, which would be the outright most in the state of Florida.

"I really like this ball club," said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. "They have great energy, they work hard and they want to win, bad, which are all good things, but every team has a weakness and for us it's not the pitching, it's not the defense or fielding, it's undoubtably our depth, so we can't afford injuries."   

