Size doesn’t matter, at least not this year for the Key West High basketball team as the Conchs have just one player listed under the 6-foot mark and three standing 6-foot-6 or taller. That may matter little if the size of the spike in COVID-19 cases does not settle down, leaving the lone goal for second-year Conch coach Demetrius Roach a simple one: to finish the season playing basketball.
“This team could be a really good team, this is the most size we’ve had on the last 15 years and I checked the rosters just to make sure of that,” said Roach. “Every so often we get a team with some size and this is one of those years. I just think we will be able to out-rebound our opponents this year. I don’t know that we will shoot it better, but I think our defense has been emerging and when we miss shots we have a better chance to get that second-chance opportunity. We just hope it’s not interrupted.”
Despite not having a typical AAU program this summer or training camp, and only one returning starter to the team, Roach said the players knowing it could end any minute has motivated them during the brief preseason.
“They sat at home for so long over the summer that these kids have been all about it since conditioning camp,” said Roach.
With the extra effort in the preseason, the coach does not believe the Conchs are behind the curve entering the season, and it has also helped that Roach has been the head coach for the seniors all four years of their high school careers — including the first two with the junior varsity program.
“I’ve been their lead instructor for about half of these guys for their entire high school career,” said Roach. “That’s not really common, but because of that we have not skipped a beat.”
That includes Malik Hunter, whom the coach expects to become the team’s leading scorer this season averaging between 15 and 20 points.
“I like him staying aggressive, so we have moved Malik to the two-guard position and he’s going to play more like an Allen Iverson or Chauncy Billups role,” said Roach. “I think from the point guard position you lose a little energy getting bring the ball up court and getting the team into sets. So now Malik has the door open to play a little more freely.”
Kervens Nelson has also been with Roach all four seasons, but the senior is switching from a forward position he played last season to point guard this year.
“Kervens is naturally a guard and if you look at Division II or I basketball, 6-foot-3 is the average height of a guard, so I’m giving Kervens an opportunity to show what he can do from there,” said Roach. “I really think he has the size and ability to play on the next level, so we hope to see it start here.”
The Conchs coach continued that he has confidence in the two seniors to control the front court.
“When we first went through the WITTS basketball camp, it taught us ball handing is the main thing and where still doing the same drills to develop the ball handling and it’s paid off,” said Roach.
Rounding out the starting lineup is the size of the Conchs, as downlow will be juniors Jonibeck Mushinov and Camron Perkins, who are both now 6-foot-7, with swingman Ethan Levering at 6-foot-6.
“I’m excited for those two guys playing down there together,” Roch said about Mushiov and Perkins. “Jonibek has lost about 15 pounds and is really moving a lot better this year with his new form. He always used to get the tough rebounds, but know I’ve got him to think more like a Dennis Rodman and just get every rebound and he’s really accepting that role.
“With the size we have I am able to let Ethan play his normal position which is the 3,” the Conchs added. “Ethan can really spread the court for us with the way he can shoot us. He’s been the most impressive person in practice and in our team scrimmage he led us in scoring. He’s one of the strongest players on the team.”
Coming off the bench early will be Andy Desire, the lone sophomore to make the squad and the JV’s most valuable player last season, as well as seniors Jason Jeudy, who missed last season but is back following a successful football campaign, and team captain Corey Vanderhoof.
“Corey has the potential to be a starter for us, but I like him to finish games because he’s one of our top free throw shooters and our top 3-point shooter,” said Roach. “I’m just not quite sure I can start Corey and he still be able to finish games. We want to get him going in the rotation that way I know by the end of the game he’ll be there because he’s a walking double-double. He should get a bit more recognition this year because he’s a guy that can really deliver and do exactly what the coaching staff wants.”
The coach credited the work ethic of Vanderhoof along with fellow captain Hunter, saying the two have not missed a practice in the offseason or preseason.
“They are like extensions of the coaching staff on the court, so it was an easy decision,” said Roach.
In total, Roach is looking to play about an eight-man rotation with seniors Helmuth Beteta, who the coach noted as a defensive specialist and all out hustler, along with first-years players Jack Shvero and Justin Haskin, who will also be seeing playing time, and junior Chris Saunders, a 3-point specialist.
“When you talk about putting a team together, these are kids that are just good for the program,” said Roach. “When they get in the game they are happy for the minutes.”
As a matter of fact, Haskin was cut last season but did not miss an offseason conditioning or fundraiser to work his way onto the squad this year.
“I think if we can get off to a good start then every man will play,” said Roach. “We are going to have to put a powerhouse in front of us in order to compete with us this year, so there are going to be times when I clear the bench.
“With the size we have, every team is bit going to be able to match that, so you are going to have to choose who you are guarding,” said Roach. “All I need to do is figure out who is guarded by the shortest guy and we are going to go to work on him.”
Due to the extra size this season, Roach explained the Conchs changed their offense style to more of a cut-and-slash type of team playing a half-court set, rather than the running they did a season ago.
“We are going to be able to move the ball more now instead of dribbling and the boys are loving it because we are running the triangle,” said Roach. “When we started out the season we watched ‘The Last Dance,’ and we started to plant the seed to it early in the summer because it’s not an easy offense to learn but we are going to be forcing coaches to stop it.”
Despite the transition to a slower pace on the attack, Roach conveyed he still believes the Conchs will be able to run the floor like they have in previous seasons against the smaller teams.
“I’ve been blessed to have some really good guard play during the last few years,” said Roach. “I don’t think that will change this year.”
The biggest challenge Key West may face this season is not having a full campaign as already Saturday’s contest against Boca Raton, the second scheduled game of the season, has been canceled — just one of six that have been delayed or completely cut off the schedule this season.
“We started with 20 games and slowly we are seeing the effects of COVID,” said Roach. “What I have been doing is when a team calls about a cancelation, I try to contact the other teams they were supposed to play to try and get another game. That has been working a little bit, but truthfully if we can get 10 games in this season, I’ll be happy with that.”
As of now, the FHSAA is still planning on playing a full postseason state series, including districts, but the coach admitted he is not positive how it’s all going to play out.
“I think what sounds likely is that all team will make the district playoff and just go from there if they are healthy,” said Roach. “If a program is sick, then that’s going to be the X factor. If one of the team’s players get COVID around playoff time, I think that would pretty much take any team out of it.”
The coach’s program has been making sure that is not be a problem as the players have all had individual water bottles purchased for them, as well as game masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer by their chair. No player will touch the water cooler, only the manager, and there will also be special hampers for the jerseys following each game.
It’s all precautionary in hopes of accomplishing the coach’s first goal: to complete the season.
“I’m going out and adding additional steps to try and protect these kids,” said Roach. “For me I would love to see the boys complete the whole season but in the worst-case scenario I will find out what it takes to continue to train my seniors to have an opportunity continue past this year. I really want to be able to coach a full season this year, but if that doesn’t happen then it’s all about getting the seniors to a university.”