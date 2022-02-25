Even on the professional level, Ralph Henriquez has always found his success on the diamond through pitching and defense, which is something he has instilled during his record-breaking career with the Key West High baseball team — a trend he is hoping to continue this season as the Conchs go for a Florida record 12th state championship.
“We have guys who know what this is about,” said Henriquez. “We have the seniors we want to build around, I think we have some great arms with our pitching, and these young kids won’t lie down and that’s all we ask, to go out and play hard.”
The coach has had four seasons to instill that mentality into the senior core of the team as both Preston Herce and Trevor Zuelch, who will man the corner positions for the Conchs this season, have been staters with the varsity program since their freshman campaigns. They will also make up the heart of the lineup for Key West this season, while fellow senior Kai Smith is the starting shortstop — where he started last season — and potential leadoff hitter for the Conchs in 2022.
“Trevor is swinging the bat really well, Preston is making some nice plays at third and is hitting the ball hard and Kai is an important part of this team,” said Henriquez. “We want them to lead this team, not screaming and hollering, but by being examples on and off the field and so far they are doing that.”
That core of seniors, which also includes Jason Yarbrough coming off the bench, needs to be role models for the younger players, especially the starting battery, which is made up primarily of underclassmen — led by sophomore ace Jacob Burnham, classman Felix Ong, who is set up to be the No. 2, while juniors Marlin Takovich and Andris “Lucky” Barroso will be coming out of the bullpen.
“We are really high on our whole pitching staff, between Jacob, Felix, Lucky, Marlin as our go-to guys,” said Henriquez. “With none of them being seniors and going to be here for a while, they will be special.”
The coach also stressed the growth of the young staff during the offseason has been not just noticeable in their pitching but also their presence on the mound.
“This group is a unit and they believe they can be pretty good,” said Henriquez.
“Jacob breaths and sleeps and eats pitching,” the coach explained. “His mound presence is like none other, and that’s all he wants to do. He’s going to be a pretty special guy by the time he gets out of here, because he really knows what he wants to do out there on the mound.
“Felix has got tremendous stuff,” Henriquez continued about his projected starting staff. “He was 86s on the night, but things still have to slow down for him. He’s got a good live arm with a cut-fast ball. He’s also going to be pretty good by the time it’s over with. It’s just about building confidence and working on his tempo.”
The coach admitted that with the 6-foot-6 Barroso also a very imposing weapon, with a sinking fastball as his go-to pitch, the junior hurler could also line up as a potential starter.
“Lucky is aggressive and likes to attack guys, so he’s going to be pretty tough to hit too,” said Henriquez. “It’s figuring what the rotation is going to be.”
That could get even more convoluted, when senior Billy Kight, who was touching 88 on the radar gun before being shut out in the offseason due to tendinitis, is cleared to return.
“We really are looking to get Billy Kight going because he can throw it and he’s got three pitches,” said Henriquez.
The coach did suggest he is certain Takovich is likely going to be the team’s closer.
“Marlin throws hard, with a good slider,” said the Conchs coach. “If we can get seven to eight hits a game, some with men on base and run into a home run here or there, with the workhorses we can go to on the mound, we can win some close games,”
Joining the seniors in the lineup is returning outfield starter Anden Rady, who will once again fill a corner outfield role, with southpaw Jack Haggard in the opposite corner when not coming out of the bullpen. Wyatt Kuhn will also see time in the outfield as well at second base, with both Anthony Lariz, who too could also come out of the bullpen, and Barroso as the Conchs’ starting centerfielders.
“Jack’s swinging the bat really well to start, we know what Anden can do and Laris and Lucky play great defense, so we have a lot of options and can only play three out there,” said Henriquez.
Kuhn will also be swapping at second with freshman Noah Burnham, who is one of the team’s starting catchers this season, along with Gabe Williams.
“Noah has always been an infielder, but a couple of years ago we decided to teach him how to catch,” said Henriquez. “He checks off all the boxes for you and he loves to play. He’s tough for being a 14-year-old, but we have to get Gabe in the lineup, too. Freshmen Sam Holland and Jose Perdigon are also battling for playing time as well.
“We have some guys, defensively, who are not ready to play but put up good at-bats, but you can only DH one guy,” said Henriquez. “Then you have other guys who play good defense but have yet to impress with the bats. I don’t mean getting base hit, but having quality at-bats. We know we have guys who are still trying to figure things out, and they may not get opportunities in the beginning, but when other guys cool off, we hope they get going, but that’s baseball, there’s no other way to put it. You have to go with the guys who are going to go out and win games for you.”
With the focus on pitching and defense, as it has been for years under the guidance of Henriquez, Key West was able to toss a no-hitter in a 2-1 victory during the preseason opener as Burnham worked four shutout frames, striking out four and walking two, while Barroso fanned five and walked none in the final three innings, on Friday, Feb. 18, before losing the back end of the two-day doubleheader against Taravella, 12-5.
“We got everybody in the ball game and rotated guys through, which you can’t do in a regular ball game,” said Henriquez. “It was a good weekend, a great weekend would have been 2-0, but it was a good weekend to split with a good team. Most important, we got to see a bunch of guy pitch and get some good at-bats, but they still have jobs to go out and win.”
And winning is as important as ever this year, as the coaching staff learned last year, with only the district champions garnering an automatic berth into the state playoffs, while the other four seeds coming via at-large bids, and the Conchs need to be one of those eight bids in order to have a shot at winning a 12th state title, which would be the most by any school in Florida.
“For us last year, it was a learning thing to understand the points and MaxPreps,” said Henriquez. “Before, if it was not a district game, we could go out and work on things here and there, but now every game is like Game 7 of the World Series, at least that’s how we have to play it. The kids understand, based on performance, will get you in the lineup to play, but they never quit or stop and that’s a good sign too. We have some guys with some fire out there and really want it this year.”