It’s not a new normal, Key West High boys soccer coach Marc Pierre has been through a rebuilding phase in the program before, but with several new faces in the lineup, the coach admitted the Conchs will be restructuring around “several quality returning players” during the already discombobulated 2020 campaign.
Those key players will help build a strong defensive front, according to the coach, but the success of the squad will depend on the offense catching up with the rest of the team.
“We still have our spine,” said Pierre. “We still have our same central midfielders from last year. Then some of the freshman last year have gotten bigger, stronger, and faster, and obviously, their knowledge of the game has also improved with their experience from playing all year. So we are looking forward to the season and excited to see what’s to come.”
The Conchs enter the season without their top two scorers from a year ago but still have starting center attacking midfielder Bobby Criss, who is a four-year varsity starter and two-time All-County player, returning for his senior season along with classmate Claudimy Joseph, who the Conchs are looking to move to center back due to his height and size.
“That’s actually where (Claudimy) plays for club so we feel he will fill in right in that position,” said Pierre. “Most of our plays are going to be coming in from the back and Claudimy through Criss and going to the top, so we are going to really be trying to revolve the lay around those two. I have a very high expectancy for those two.”
Along with Joseph in the back, the Conchs will line up with senior Dylan Olive, junior Logan Kirchner, sophomores Jack Castillo, Smondy Joseph, Brusker Louis, and freshmen Jean Allen Charles and Finnian McKnight.
“We have a lot of depth at the back because of some of these younger players,” said Pierre. “Finnian has traveled a lot with the club team and has experience even though he’s a freshman and Smody has matured a lot and is starting to look comfortable and earning his spot. It’s a fight every day in practice to see who’s going to maintain a spot in the starting lineup. Even guys like Brusker who was not on the team last year, but is strong and showing a lot of promise. Those are guys we can build on.”
While the defensive alignment is figured out, Pierre expressed his confidence that sophomore Karel Bublak and senior Adrian Morales will be able to stabilize the transition as the netminders.
“Karel worked with the varsity last year and gave our starting keeper a run for his money, even though Karel was only a freshman,” said Pierre. “ He has also grown physically and mentally toward the game as well and we are really looking forward to seeing what he can do as our starting goalkeeper. He’s good with the ball at his feet, he knows how to distribute the ball and knows how to position himself as well.
“Adrian played JV two years ago but couldn’t play last year because of an injury,” Pierre continued. “He’s looking really strong and is going to give Karel a run for his money this year.”
No matter how deep or the amount of experience, the defense can only hold so long and Pierre noted the attack is going to have come together quickly.
The attack is being rebuilt with sophomores Yoni Gvili and Jonathan Bahri, both of whom the coach voiced with excitement about their growth in the offseason, senior Anthony Quiche, who came on strong late last season, and freshman Anelson Azard. They also have Axel Correa, who has been kicking for the football team, returning this season after missing all of last year due to an injury.
“He’s looking sharp and brings back a lot of experience,” said Pierre. “He’s one of those players who can play three different positions. You can play him as a center mid, an outside mid, or as a let back. He’s going to filling those different areas and that’s nice to have.”
Of the 17 players on the varsity roster, 13 have been playing together year-round with Alex Yonovich on the local club team.
“The boys are putting in a lot of work and are looking forward to this season,” said Pierre. “As long as everybody stays healthy we are good to go because the boys have been playing club. They have been traveling almost every other weekend. Some of those have been scheduled but they have been able to play.”
The cancelations and postponements have also arisen on the high school level as Key West has had to cancel its scheduled match against Miami Jackson.
“Most of the teams in Broward County cannot play until Dec. 17 or somewhere around there, so it’s been weird not scheduling our normal teams,” said Pierre. “The private schools are not part of that, so we are able to play but it’s going to be against tough teams like American Heritage.”
In fact, the Conchs were scheduled to take on Heritage already this season, but that game was postponed. Instead, the Key West will still open with the likes of St. Brendan, Gulliver Prep, and MAST Academy, and then finally see American Heritage Plantation.
“They are young but we are going to hit the ground running,” Pierre said about his players. “It’s a good way to get started because we will be exposed to anything we need to do better and be able to tweak things as needed.”
While the coach has not had a specific discussion about the expectations of the season, due to the chaotic start, he admits he put the strong schedule together because he sees a lot of potential in the younger player and wants to challenge them this season. Also with the district and state series are now all based on rankings, Pierre wanted to up his teams’ changes with a strong strength of schedule.
“Once we get good results against these tough opponents that will boost our rankings compared to playing against teams that doesn’t necessarily help us,” said Pierre. “They are aware of the stakes and have their own expectations.”
Right now the focus is not on the endgame, but playing the first game and hopefully being able to complete the rebuilding process without any more interruptions.
“We are just going along with the changes and expect still to have more movement in the schedule, but we have to roll with the punches,” said Pierre. “2020 has definitely been an interesting year, so we are training every day for when the time comes. We are not saying if, we are saying when because we know it’s coming, but right now we are just thankful to be playing soccer.”