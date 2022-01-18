It has been seven years since the last time the Coral Shores High boys basketball team defeated Monroe County rival Key West, a statistic Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi hopes to change on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. when they clash at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Conchs campus.
“Key West is always a tough place to play, and we aren’t always the most disciplined team, so I think we will need some things to go right,” said Mandozzi. “The kids that played on some of those stronger Key Largo teams in middle school, Key West is in their heads a little bit, in terms of not having success again them over the years. This is the opportunity to get that monkey off our backs and build some confidence with this group.”
The last time Coral Shores defeated Key West on the hardwood was on Jan. 24, 2014, when the teams split the home-and-away series, which they are scheduled to play again this season starting with Tuesday’s contest on Bill Butler Court. In the last decade, the Hurricanes have only twice defeated the Conchs, also splitting the home-and-away series in the 2012-13 campaign.
“I think we are going to be at full strength, so it will be just a matter of which team shows up and whether they play selfish or a team game,” said Mandozzi, noting the different in the Hurricanes can be seen in the scores since returning from the break.
Health challenges hampered Coral Shores upon the return from the hiatus, missing several key players for their first five games back, during losses to district opponents Somerset Silver Palms, 65-48, and Somerset South Homestead, 61-34. According to the Hurricanes coach, missing two of their typical starting back court members, Coral Shores played well in stretches but “ultimately the pressure from both Somerset teams created challenges that we couldn’t overcome.”
“We really tried to emphasize that we should look at the situation as a positive one that we could build on,” said Mandozzi. “We are going to have to go against Somerset South Homestead and Somerset Silver Palms if we hope to advance in district play, so from that regard it was also a positive thing. We really got to get a good look at them and we saw we could play with them.”
While there were positive signs in each of the first three games back from the break, all which resulted in losses, the rematch with Immaculata-LaSalle, who beat Coral Shores by 24 the first go-round, was the one that stood out for the Hurricanes coach. Coral Shores jumped out to a 19-7 first quarter lead on 64% shooting with Isaac Holmes netting 10 of his team-high 21 points in the quarter. In fact, the ‘Canes shot better than 60% in three of the four quarters, but went cold in the second quarter going 0-for-8 from the filed.
“LaSalle handled us better than anyone in the first matchup, beating us by 24, so to come out and lose by three and beat them three out of four quarters and have a chance to beat them without three key players shows the progress,” said Mandozzi.
In spite of a 25-point fourth quarter, powered by a couple of big three-pointers from senior captain Rualt Maska, the ‘Canes fell short against the Royal Lions, 63-60, as LaSalle made its free throws down the stretch to hold off Coral Shores.
“We are a typical team that lacks experience, and you can point to four losses by less than three points where we just could have used a little more experience and probably win those games,” said Mandozzi, who stressed his team has had an opportunity to win all but two of its games this season. “If we continue to learn from and build on the experience we’re getting now, we’ll have a real chance to make a little noise in the districts. We have to do it as a team and get rid of stretches where some guys try to do their own things. If this team plays together, honestly, I think we have a shot a the district title.”
Coral Shores entered the break having won half of its 10 contests this season and got back into the win column with a pair of victories against Redland Christian, 53-38, on Thursday, Jan. 13, and the following day versus Archimedean, during which the Hurricanes shoot 52% against the Owls to triumph, 80-31.
“We showed ourselves a lot of positive things in those games, we just have to execute our game plan for all 32 minutes and play as a team. When we play as a team, and run our game plan, we are tough,” said Mandozzi, whose team now enters Tuesday’s first meeting of the season against Key West a game under .500. “Overall, I thought it was a positive, in spite of having to work through some adjustments on the fly and losing a couple of games while doing it.”
The Hurricanes (7-8 overall) have three times as many wins as the Conchs (2-5) this season, as Key West has not won since Dec. 10 against Everglades Prep. During its current three-game skid, the Conchs have lost by an average of 29.3 points per contest, including a 70-39 throttling by Ransom Everglades in its most recent matchup on Friday, Jan. 14. During the loss to the Raiders, the Conchs were held to single-digit scoring in every quarter, which has now happened for eight straight quarters and 10 of the last 12.
Mandozzi pointed out that Coral Shores was able to hang with Ransom when the teams met during a game at the Miami Heat Arena earlier this season, with the Hurricanes actually winning two of the quarters, and being led by sophomore Isaac Holmes, who is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds a game this season, the Hurricanes’ coach is “feeling good,” about snapping his program’s skid on Tuesday, which is now up to 12 consecutive losses to their cross-county rivals and
“Tuesday will be a big test for us,” said Mandozzi. “Key West is a rivalry game and we haven’t had a lot of success there, so hopefully we’re ready to play four quarters.”