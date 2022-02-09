Before even entering their senior seasons, Key West High’s Trevor Zeulch and Paul Crespo inked their National Letters of Intent on Friday, Feb. 4, at Bobby Menendez Gymansium — Zuelch to play baseball next season at Hope College and Crespo for lacrosse at Wheeling University.
“I have had the privilege of watching these two grow over the past few years and I couldn’t be more proud of them and their families who supported them along the way,” said Key West High athletic director Justin Martin.
Zuelch is entering his fourth season as part of the Key West High varsity baseball program, as coach Ralph Henriquez recalled opening night of Zuelch’s freshman season during the signing ceremony.
“That opening night he was hitting DH from the lead-off position and I had questions of why was a freshman leading off on opening night and I just told them wait and see,” said Henriquez. “He has grown a lot as a student athlete and young man, and we are looking for big things from him this year as we go for our 12th state championship.”
Hope College is a Division III school in Holland, Michigan, while Wheeling University plays on the Division II level in Wheeling, West Virginia.
“It’s going to be a big change, it’s going to be cold, but I’ll get used to it,” said Crespo. “I like that it is small and because of that it feels like home.”
Key West High lacrosse coach Alberto Piceno, who first started coaching Crespo in eighth grade, noted he was proud the Conchs’ lacrosse program, entering just its seventh season, is now able to produce college athletes.
“It has been an amazing experience to watch him grow,” Piceno said about Crespo. “I’m very excited he has found a way to continue his college progress through lacrosse because he played with our high school program and that’s what we want to accomplish with all our players. After five years of being with him, I’m proud to see what he’s done and look forward to what he’s going to do.”
Crespo explained that he is expecting to join a rebuilding Cardinals program, which missed a season due to COVID.
“The coach told me I was part of the rebuilding process, so I hope they will be good in the upcoming years,” said Crespo. “I feel a little pressure to help them rebuild, and I feel a bit of that should fall on me, so I’m going to do my best to make that happen.”
For both, being able to sign before their senior season begins, they expressed, will take away some of the pressure from accomplishing that goal during their final year in the crimson and grey.
“It means a lot to be able to continue my academics progress in my life, while also having the bonus of being able to keep playing,” said Crespo. “It’s been a dream, and it’s cool to be living out the dream.”