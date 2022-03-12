Holding court at home, the Key West High tennis teams both garnered victories against county rival Marathon on Wednesday, March 9, with the boys triumphing 6-1 and the Lady Conchs 5-2, but the Dolphins did earn wins at both No. 1 slots at the KWHS Back Yard.
In a hard-fought game between the boys’ top players, the Dolphins’ Adrian Holdinga was able to battle back from a point behind to claim the final three sets for an 8-6 win , while on the girls side it was all Lillian Guo who won at No. 1, 8-1, against Key West’s Sophia Lyashenko-Soroko.
The only other victory for the Dolphins was at girls No. 3 with Marquisha Abraham beating Ana David, 8-3, while the Lady Conchs took the lead in singles with Gabriela Aguero claiming the No. 2 match 8-0, Mali Strunk also won 8-0 at No. 4 as did Zoe Gehin at No. 5. Isabella Johnson got into the action with an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles, teamed with Lyashenko-Soroko, while Abraham and Rylan Chapa gave Aguero and Strunk a fight in the No. 2 doubles before the Conchs secured the 8-4 win and 5-2 team match.
Traveling with only three boys, Marathon needed to win all three singles matches and the lone double to pick up the team win, but outside of the No. 1, it was all Conchs with John Searcy topping Mikele Rocafort 8-3 at No. 2 and Jackson Moore winning at No. 3, 8-0. Holdinga and Rocafort would force an extra set in the doubles, but eventually Muhsinov and Searcy prevailed, 9-7.