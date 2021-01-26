A set-piece from Yoni Gvili to the head of Nelson Azard put the Key West High boys soccer team in a similar position on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale — in front of St. Thomas Aquinas by a goal with a majority of the second half to play.
Last season, Aquinas scored five unanswered goals in the second half to blow by the Conchs, so with roughly 25 minutes remaining in Saturday’s match, Key West coach Marc Pierre knew the match was far from settled — especially with the likes of Key West starters Nick Criss, Alex Correa and Michael Mench unable to dress.
“We scored our second goal 15 minutes within the second half, so they had plenty of time,” said Pierre. “We just played defense well and still had opportunities to score, but of course, they also had their opportunities to equalize it.”
The Conchs were up to the task, even with senior captain Claudemy Joseph being shifted to a defensive midfield position for the contest, leaving Dylan Olive and Alan Charles holding down the backline during a 2-1 victory on the road.
“Collectively they did well,” said Pierre. “Dylan and Alan came up big and there was one point that they both were able to get defensive headers, which were key. They were really able to move the ball and start the attack from the back, which was one of the key things in this game. I think Claudemy did a splendid job holding their attack and even Yoni, who is an attacking mid, we had to use him as a center back after one of our guys had to be checked for a concussion. It was a difficult but beautiful game and the fact we pulled out of the game with a 2-1 victory made it even sweeter.”
The coach continued by crediting the play of goalkeeper Adrian Morales, while Johnathan Bhari also made the transition from midfield to attack in the victory, setting up Azard’s first goal of the match that evened the score at 1 by halftime. Azard’s two scores on Saturday give him five in the Conchs’ last two matches as he also scored a hat trick against Marathon.
“I though both Nelson and Jonathan played a beautiful game,” said Pierre. “Nelson definitely is stepping up his game.”
In fact, Pierre expressed he hopes the victory gives his players, “tons of confidence knowing they can beat a team like St. Thomas.”
“The coaches have known there’s a lot of talent on this team and the boys are starting to take notice,” said Pierre. “As long as we keep a positive mind and work hard, we had beat almost anybody. Moving forward, we have to believe we can compete against anybody from this point on.”
Key West was expecting to have Criss and Mench back on Monday against Coral Spring Charter, but Morales will be out — leaving freshman Marco Davila as the team’s starting goalkeeper. Coral Springs Charter is the final game on the schedule, for now, after Coral Shores and Westland Hialeah had to cancel, leaving Key West roughly two weeks before they begin their playoff push.
“After this, we are going to be waiting to see where we standing in the district rankings,” said Pierre. “Hopefully this week we have an idea where we fall and if we will be playing at home. It’s been a messed up season, so we will deal with the best we can to keep ourselves going. It’s not always the same but they say practice makes perfect.”
Practice certainly paid dividends on Saturday, as the Conchs turned a five-goal collapse from last season into a one-goal come back a year later.
“Coming into the game we all knew they were a strong team and we had to remain focused especially defensively had to stay focused,” said Pierre. “One of the things we talked about was that when we didn’t have the ball as we team we all had to be playing defense. Then once you have the ball you, just because you pass it your job is not done and you need to be moving off the ball.”