It was a series the Key West High baseball team had to win, as Eustis was sitting at .500 on the season 31 spots below the Conchs in the FHSAA Class 4A rankings.
On Friday, April 14, Key West was out to take care of business, racking up a 12-0 mercy-rule victory. But on Saturday, April 15, the Panthers were out to play, scoring twice in the first frame then holding the Conchs off the scoreboard until the fourth, when the boys of the Rex rallied for a trio of runs, one a piece for three straight at-bats, for a 3-2 victory and crucial series sweep.
“We’ve had championship teams that have won 10-0 on Friday night and then come back Saturday, and we are in a game like this or we have lost by a run,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “These series are good for our program and the high school community, and we are probably the only high school in the state that plays weekend series, but they provide the type of environment everyone wants to play in, and excitement like we had this weekend.”
The buzz built at the Rex with the mercy rule on Friday, during which the Conchs’ pitching duo of Andris “Lucky” Barroso, with five strikeouts across four frames, and Jacob Burnham, who retired the side in the fifth, combined for the one-hit shutout victory, while the Key West bats collected eight hits, led by a multi-hit performance by Jack Haggard, with a double, and Mikey Greenberg, who scored the first run of the game on a Haggard sacrifice fly. The Conchs broke open the game in the third on singles by Gabe Williams, Anden Rady, Haggard and Greenberg.
The game would come to a shortened end with six more Conchs runs in the fifth, on singles by Caden Pichardo, Anthony Lariz, a Greenberg sacrifice fly, and Haggard’s double that ended up being of the walk-off variety.
A night later, Conchs starting pitcher Felix Ong allowed Eustis to score twice in the first inning on a double, two walks and a wild pitch, for an early hole that took Key West nearly the entire game to overcome, as they were kept off the board until the fourth. A two-out triple by Rady, followed by a double to the right-center gap by Jose Perdigon cut into the Panthers’ lead, an inning later, the Conchs used small ball to even the score as a walk and hit batter, followed by a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position for Haggard for knocked one in on a ground out to short.
A walk and back-to-back bunts by Pichardo and Lariz, both reaching safely, loaded the bases with one out, but only a sacrifice fly by Greenberg scored a run.
“Haggard hit three line drives [Saturday] he almost killed the first baseman, but then he gets a big at-bat with two strikes and was able to move the ball and made things happen,” said Henriquez. “But we need that because this is the type of team that needs to get their bunts down to get the bats back to the top of the lineup. So we’ve been getting better quality at-bats.”
It would be enough for Ong, who struck out the final two he faced in the complete-game effort, surrendering the two earned runs in the first by then allowing just two hits the rest of the way finishing with 12 strikeouts in the win.
“Felix pitched much better after the first inning, I don’t think he was ready and focused that first inning,” said Henriquez.
After picking up a sweep they could not afford to lose if they wanted to hold the No. 1 seed in Region 4-4A, Key West will be on the road Thursday, April 20, to take on the No. 1 team in the entire state of Florida, and No. 2 in the nation, Stoneman Douglass on the Parkland campus at 7 p.m.
“This is a big opportunity to play Stoneman and see where we line up against them,” said Henriquez. “That should get us going into the playoff, no matter what the outcome is, but we’d love to win, of course, but, more important, it helps show us where we are at in the developmental stage so we can get to our goal of winning a 12th, so Thursday will definitely be our test. I think we still have some room to grow going into the playoffs.”