It was a series the Key West High baseball team had to win, as Eustis was sitting at .500 on the season 31 spots below the Conchs in the FHSAA Class 4A rankings.

On Friday, April 14, Key West was out to take care of business, racking up a 12-0 mercy-rule victory. But on Saturday, April 15, the Panthers were out to play, scoring twice in the first frame then holding the Conchs off the scoreboard until the fourth, when the boys of the Rex rallied for a trio of runs, one a piece for three straight at-bats, for a 3-2 victory and crucial series sweep.

