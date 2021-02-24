After graduating 12 seniors from a year ago and returning only three, the Key West High boys lacrosse team has an excuse to why its four-year district title streak could be coming to an end.
But the Conchs do not want to hear any of those reasons why — instead they are focused on continuing their unbeaten run.
“That’s just the nature of the beast and every other year it happens,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno, who had his first season guiding the Conchs interrupted by the pandemic shutdown. “Even though we have a younger team, they worked really hard in the offseason and I think they are really far ahead compared to previous years’ younger players.”
The coach is confident in making that statement as it will be just the seventh season for boys lacrosse in Key West —the first not on the varsity level and last year’s finished before it hardly got started — meaning in four full-seasons the Conchs have never lost the district tournament.
“The pressure is certainly on, knowing we haven’t lost it yet,” said Piceno. “So there are big shoes to fill and a big responsibly to bring it home again.”
The coach went on to admit, after taking control of the program from team founder Jake Luce in 2020, the burden of continuing the legacy may be more on him and he believes the players are taking well to the transition.
“We have always been comfortable playing defense and that’s what we want to focus on again this year,” Piceno said. “We want to do the best we can on defense so we can have more time on offense.”
Those players anchoring the defense, according to the coach, are seniors captains Wilderson Ulysses and Nick Henriquez along with junior Ryan Kaye.
“I’m all about the defense,” said Piceno. “They have been not only good players, but also good motivators and I expect things to continue to click with them.”
So far it has translated into a 8-4 victory against last Thursday, Feb. 18, at Coral Reef, but on Saturday, Feb. 20, Belen was able to hand Key West its first loss, 15-1.
“I think we could have cut those goals in half,” said Piceno. “Defensively, we had some ideas we wanted to try out and they worked the first game. Against Belen, who is the best team we always play, we knew that a win would have been really difficult. We were hoping to contain them better, but it just didn’t work out.”
The coach added they have broken down the video from both the win and loss, but are focused on correcting the mistakes made against the Wolverines.
“They were both positive games and they are connecting now, so it’s certainly positive to see,” said Piceno. “We went around after the Belen game and asked what they saw and they said they learned a lot of things out of the loss but feel comfortable about where we are at this season.”
The coach also credited the play of goal keeper Jarvis Moore so far this season, as he collected 24 saves against Belen and added five against Coral Reef.
“He really kept us in the game against Belen, we just didn’t have an answer in that final quarter,” said Piceno. “Still for him to get 24 saves against a team like Belen is huge. If we can clean up the defense a bit, it may not be as many saves, but it will be less for him to worry about as well.”
In the Conchs’ victory against the Sharks, Paul Crespo netted a pair of goals, while Dylan Oliver had a team-high three points with a score and two assists. Reece Holtkamp, Jackson Gregg, Mack Hill, Carter Sessoms and Morgan McPherson all added a goal.
“I think Paul Crespo and Dylan Olive are going to carry the team on offense. They should be able to assist other players with the way they play,” said Piceno. “We still have some work to do. We took about 44 shots, so we had a lot of misses, and those are the type of things we need to clean up. I think all the basic little things we are doing are going to get us some wins.”
The coach added he has also been pleasantly surprised by freshman Mack Hill, who the team hopes to developing into a top attacker.
“He was good in the youth leagues and has translated that into high school,” said Piceno. “For him to do that as a freshman is pretty impressive to see.”
Now, according to the coach “they just need to stay the course,” if they hope to continue the district championship streak to a potential five in a row.
“If we fight hard and, as I tell the boys, have fun with everything they are doing, but not going too overconfident, but just the right amount, we should be right there again,” said Piceno, adding his coaching staff of former players including Cole McCandless and Max Perez along with Dylan Doyle and Mike Alves has been an insurmountable help. “They are seeing what we do plays off when we are disciplined enough in practice. There’s a really nice supporting cast to this team where we can really accomplish a lot.”