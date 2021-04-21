A spark of some sort, whether it be a comeback victory, milestone performance or just a healthy lineup — Key West High coach Ralph Henriquez has been insistent all season his squad needed to find that motivation in order to make a run come the postseason.
The long-time Conchs skipper is hoping that spark may have come just in time, with two weekends left in the regular season, as Key West was able to garner back-to-back victories for just the third time in the 2021 campaign defeating Gulliver Prep, 5-2, on the road Friday followed by a 3-2 victory on Saturday at Rex Weech Filed against Westminster Christian.
“This weekend was so big for this club,” said Henriquez. “We’ve been saying all season how young this team is, but I have been telling them and driving it into them, that we already beat the No. 8 team in the county. So we need to go back to that and figure out what type of intensity and focus they brought to the game that day that helped us. If we did it then, why can’t we repeat it again, and hope it clicks.”
What clicked on Saturday was the pitching on Michael Alfonso, as the Conchs senior ace held the Warriors to just one earned run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings of work, striking out a career-high 12.
“We are back,” said Alfonso. “We needed to get the momentum going and that’s what we are doing right now. If we keep this up we can go to the final four and after this one, we are going to keep going.”
Alfonso’s performance on the mound followed up Jacob Burnham’s complete game against Gulliver, during which the freshman allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out a pair.
Burnham allowed runs in the second, fourth and seventh, while his teammates spotted him a three-run advantage after a four-run third — on a Logan Pellicier two-run double and a Daniel Varela two-run home run.
Key West added an insurance run in the fifth on a Preston Herce single, one of two in the game, while Jaden Burchfield and Kai Smith also singled in the victory.
“Gulliver was talking a lot of smack and after coming out on top of that one, it brought us into Westminster and we got in a win in this one too,” said Alfonso, who retired six of the first seven batters he faced before allowing a run in the third after a dropped third strike to open the frame.
“When I had runners on base I felt I had to battle, but I felt, with mostly first-pitch strikes, I was in control out there,” said Alfonso. “I just wanted to be on the mound and go straight at them to win the game for the team.”
Key West went in front for good with a pair of runs in the fourth on singles by Herce, Kuhn and Nate Barroso, then added to the lead in the sixth after Trevor Zuelch doubled and come home on an Anden Rady single.
“It’s nice to see the pitching, nice to have a full outfield, and getting guys to come off the bench, like Rady and come up with a big catch,” said Henriquez. “This has been what we have been working for and even though it has taken a while, we feel like it’s coming together. It’s all about timing.”
Friday’s victory ended a seven-game skid by the Conchs, while Saturday’s win is the first at The Rex since the preseason triumph against Coral Shores.
“They have worked so hard to learn how we play baseball. We have been getting bunts down, had some timely hitting, made defensive plays, stole a couple of bases,” said Henriquez. “We also had a nice crowd and this is what we want the guys to understand and play for, it was a great game against a high-powered team and I would like the kids to understand this is what Conchs baseball is all about.”
Key West was just one weekend set remaining on the schedule this season, against for district rival Keys Gate, on Friday and Saturday at Rex Weech Field, before the district tournament begins on April 27, and at this point, the Conchs are hoping the weekend sweep was their spark.
“I feel like this game was a team effort and everyone played their part, not just me,” said Afonso. “I feel this game is going to get me in a rhythm. We just need to keep going straight at them and play baseball how we play baseball.”