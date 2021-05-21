After missing spring last season, Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes understands the importance of those 19 days of practice more than ever and this year’s is as important as any of the past as the Conchs are looking to replace their starting quarterback, wing backs and four offensive linemen.
“I couldn’t get any sleep if I didn’t have any spring going into this next fall,” said Hughes. “That’s what these 19 days are about, to get the basics done and teach the new guys the triple option. It’s definitely a little more reassuring having it compared to last year.”
Those spring workouts come to a close on Friday, May 21, when Key West hosts Naples Gulf Coast at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
“We are young and inexperienced, but the kids are working hard, so we are excited to see the product they put on the field,” said Hughes.
The first priority for the Conchs in the spring game is to stay healthy, then secondly to see who is going to step up and lead the team, starting with who is going to be taking the snaps under center next year.
“Obviously we need to settle the quarterback position,” said Hughes.
However, that has already run into an obstacle as potential starter rising-senior Preston Herce is not suiting up for the spring matchup, but Key West will have rising-senior Trey Audette and rising-sophomore AJ Mira under center.
“Preston has a prior engagement out of town, but we have still needed to find four offensive line men,” said Hughes.
In fact, the entire offensive line will be new to the starting role as the lone returner, rising-senior Nathan Outon, is also out with an injury along with rising-senior fullback Jeremiah Osborne.
“That will give James Reynolds a chance to step up and we will see guys like Clerf Alexander, who was a freshman last year, and Marques Williamson and Cam Watson and see what they can do,” said Hughes. “James is going to have a much bigger role this year, so we want to see how he can handle it, but really this is about getting some stuff on film and evaluating.”
Hughes noted that not only on offense will the Conchs keep the game plan basic, but also on defense with so many players stepping into new positions against Naples Gulf Coast. No matter the outcome, the coach reiterated just being able to play these last 19 days this season makes a major difference.
“We looked at (Naples Gulf Coast) a little bit, but you never know what they have coming back, so it was hard to get a scouting report because they run a little bit of everything,” said Hughes. “But on defense, like offense, we want to see them play and get that evaluation. I’m excited to see who steps up and who responds and who is going to be those main pieces in 2021.”