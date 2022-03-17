In order to keep his players with fresh legs throughout the entire game, Key West High coach Alberto Piceno has been readjusting his lineup in hopes of slowing the pace of play at times in the match. On Saturday, at home against St. Augustine, the coach noted that the visiting Yellow Jackets were using a similar strategy, but the Conchs were simply able to do it better in an 8-4 victory.
“We are trying to adjust and I think it paid off a little bit,” said Piceno. “We just had better possessions of the ball and possession time, so we may have found something.”
Not only was the coach pleased with the win, but also the fact that half of the goals were assisted, which he explained showed the better movement and control of the ball. In the win, Reese Holtkamp netted a trio of goals, Dre Cooper putting the ball into position of one of the goals, while Mack Hill scored a pair, one set up by Ryan Kelly, and with one goal each were Paul Crespo, assisted by Tyler Wish, who also buried a goal, and Cooper, assisted by Brooks Pellicier.
With two games remaining until Spring Break, taking on Miami Country Day on Thursday, March 17, and Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday, March 19, the coach said they need to maintain the momentum into the 13-day hiatus away from game action.
“We need to win those games,” said Piceno. “We want redemption against Miami Country Day, who knocked us out last year, but I think if we play the defense we have been playing recently, we have a really good opportunity.
That is, of course, if the offense can match its numbers from Saturday’s win against St. Augustine, as, on the season, Key West is just 39% on its on-target shots, and 24% of their total shots.
“That means of every 10 shots we are taking on target, we score only about four, so we need to be more accurate,” said Piceno. “That certainly is something we can clean up and we talked about it at practice and that’s what we worked on.”
Against Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday, who beat Key West 10-5 last season, the coach commented that they are once again looking to conserve their energy, as they did the last win, and keep the game close through the first half in hopes of upsetting the Chiefs.
“If they score, we need to counter and not let them go up by more than two or three goals, but it is possible,” said Piceno. “Because the kids are scoring a lot of assisted goals, that tells me and the talent and we are doing the right things, now it’s just a matter of connecting and finishing.”