“Success breeds success,” that has long been Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez’ motto, which is the reason why he is focused on his “big three” this season as he explained if seniors Michael Alfonso, Landon Lowe, and Logan Pellicier can continue their upward rise, then the rest of the team should follow their lead.
“I’ll always believe that and I know if these three guys can stay healthy they will be successful, which means we should be successful,” said Henriquez. “They are going to make other guys better around them and when you have other leadership like (Daniel) Varela and (Preston) Herce behind the plate, I think it will elevate some of the other guys, who may not be on their platform yet, but have that potential.”
All three of the players have been with the Conchs varsity program since their freshman season and this year will anchor the lineup with Pellicier starting in centerfield and batting leadoff, while in the heart of the order will be Alfonso, expected to be the team’s ace, and Lowe, starting at second base.
“They are the guys who are going to play in college and are supposed to lead the club,” said Henriquez. “Their level of play will rise up the level of play for other guys who are still untested on the varsity level. I expect those guys to help mold the younger guys so they understand about winning and the tradition of Conch baseball.”
All three not only understand the tradition, but were born into it, as Lowe’s father, Benny Lowe, and Alfonso’s brother, Raiko Alfonso, both played for the Conchs and Pellicier’s mother, Tiffany, graduated from the high school.
After the first three, Key West has only juniors Preston Herce and Trevor Zuelch who both have varsity experience with the rest limited in prior starts. That includes seniors Daniel Varela, who will be splitting time with Herce at catcher as well as hitting designated hitter, Jaden Burchfield, who is hurt to open the season but will be the team’s starting right fielder, and Nate Barroso, who is the backup to Burchfield.
“Even Zuelch played a little bit last year, but not a whole lot before COVID came, so there’s not a whole lot of experience coming back,” said Henriquez. “We expect a lot out of Preston hitting third in our lineup. He is a tough guys, he’s got a good mental toughness, and Varela is getting his chance to play this year. He’s is a big strong kid and we need him in there to swing the bat for us. I think, along with his leadership, he’s definitely going to be a plus.”
The remainder of the starting lineup will consist of underclassmen, including sophomores Aden Rady in leftfield and Kai Smith at shortstop.
“Aden has shown he has a lot of good ability and hopefully Jaden will start to get better, but we have other guys filling in right now like Jack Haggard and Nate Barroso, but we really who like to get Jaden back in there,” said the coach. “He’s come a long way and won that starting job this winter.”
With a younger contingency of players, Henriquez stressed defense and pitching will play a key role in the success of the team once again this year, led by Alfonso whose fastball is nine mile per hour faster than when he started throwing two years ago — from 83, now topping out at 92.
“I told him you have to keep going and he is going to do that,” said about Alfonso.
The rest of the staff will consist of Jacob Burnham, a freshman who received a start in the two-game preseason set, senior Tom Besson, along with sophomores Jack Haggard, Marlin Takovich, and Lucky Barroso. The coach also credited the rise of freshman Anthony Lariz.
“I think our key is pitching and the story line tells you that with all the pitchers we have developed out of key West high the last few years,” said Henriquez. “I think that will be no different this year, and even the other night Ralphie (Henriquez III) told me he believes it was the best pitching session from a group of kids in a long time.
“We have a young pitching staff, who I think is going to be very good in the future, but how they develop behind Mike and Tom Besson remains to be seen, but we have some kids coming who are going to be pretty damn good,” the coach added.
While the team expects to stretch out Alfonso to be the ace in the postseason, Henriquez stated it will be likely to throw several of those arms in the early part of the season.
“Even though we are excited about our young pitching staff, they don’t have very much experience,” said Henriquez. “Mike would have received a lot of innings last year, but COVID knocked that out, so really it’s his first full year of pitching. So we do have a long way to go.”
The major thing for the staff this season, according to the coach, will be getting ahead early in the count.
“After that it will be up to our defense, with our infield being very strong and our outfield very athletic, and, provided we can avoid injuries, with the pitching we have we can do it,” said Henriquez. “You win games, with pitching and catching and defense and I think it’s going to keep us in games this year.”
The road to a potential 12th state championship is will be away from Rex Weech as much as it has been in the last quarter century as the scheduled has shifted from 25 home games in September and two away to now 11 in Key West and 14 away from the friendly confines of the Rex.
“If we had an older and more experienced team and I’d say it’s just another opportunity to go and play, but when you are younger, like we are, we have to be careful we don’t wear them out,” said Henriquez. “It’s almost a 50% home-and-way schedule, so it’s a different schedule and something we haven’t had to do in a long time. The other side of it is that if you are going to win a state championship which is our goal every year, you have to learn how to win on he road, so it may be a blessing in disguise.”
The coach hope it all teaches the younger Conchs how to continue to keep the program successful, while also going for a 12th state championship this season.
“I really believe in the abilities and talent we have in our position players and pitchers,” said Henriquez. “The way our coaching staff prepares our kids is next to none, and that makes a difference as well, I feel very confident, if they put it all together, they are very capable of beating anybody. I think we are going to have our challenges here and there but I really think our kid believe they can win.”