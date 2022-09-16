Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes was taken back this week when one of his players asked him what a bonfire even was, but then the Conchs coach recalled the last time the school held the long-standing tradition was before the COVID-19 shutdown — the same year the now seniors were freshmen.
“I keep forgetting how green these guys are, and little things like that remind me,” said Hughes.
In fact, team-leading rusher James Reynolds, with 164 rushing yards this season, admitted he missed out on the experience his freshman year and has never been able to attend a bonfire, of any kind, so he is hoping Wednesday’s celebratory bonfire can be a symbol of a new spark in the team as Key West takes on Dade Christian on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in the KWHS Back Yard.
“I feel like this is the most motivated we’ve been to get a win because, honestly, last week, despite the team having some older players, that was the best we have played,” said Reynolds, noting last week’s contest will likely be considered a forfeit for Key West as TRU Prep Academy fielded ineligible players. “I think with the momentum pushing forward, we are going to get things going.”
While Reynolds may have never been present for a bonfire, he is well aware of what Dade Christian has to offer, as the last two years the Crusaders have beaten the Conchs, including last year’s season-finale loss keeping Key West out of the FHSAA postseason.
“There’s a lot of animosities, especially for me, that I really want to win this game,” said Reynolds. “I have even told (the team) we cannot lose this one. I need this one, they beat us every year, and it’s not been a pretty loss both these years, so this would be a big win for us.”
The Conchs coach furthered that Friday’s game is the biggest of the year, thus far, but added his squad needs to be focused less on the other teams and on more on personal improvement.
“We have to stop beating ourselves,” said Hughes. “Last week was a little better, but we still made some young mistakes and at the end of the day, yeah we are young, but we have to grow up quick. There’s no time to bring them along slowly in South Florida football, you have to make the plays. We have quite a few freshmen and sophomores who are seeing plenty of playing time, but you see that maturation process starting to kick in and things starting to speed up a little bit.”
While the forfeit is not confirmed by the FHSAA yet, as Hughes explained, that win is only good for the record come playoff time, with his squad still having that feeling of now winning on the field this season.
“That’s what really matters to us,” said Hughes. “We have to get used to playing those types of athletes because it’s no different than what we will be facing against Cardinal Gibbons, which means our big players need to make some plays.”
Hughes pointed to potential interceptions and tipped plays that instead of changing possession or at least being knocked down, went for an opposition’s touchdown, but the Conchs coach is also hoping that experience will benefit Key West hosting a Dade Christian squad making its season debut at the Back Yard.
“We are just that block or that read away from a big play, and they see it, they see that potential is there, but we just need to get on the same page, at the same time,” said Hughes. “We do it in spurts and we have to be more technically sound as a team. Some of them are trying to press too hard and making too much happen, and we are stressing they just need to do their job but at the end of the day I can’t fault them for their effort. We have a bunch of guys who are busting their butts and working hard, I know good things are going to happen because of how hard they are going to work. They are doing all the right things and want to get better but for either sake, they need to come out here and get a win.”
According to Reynolds, the season is far from over, in fact, like the bonfire on Wednesday night, things are just heating up for the Conchs.
“I think the intensity is there, we are sick and tired of having that losing taste in our mouth,” said Reynolds. “We are ready to get past it and have some success with this program. Everyone is writing us off, kids are in the hallways asking if we are going to win a game, but I’m ready to school everybody and show we are a team you can’t be messing with.”