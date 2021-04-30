There is no doubt, according to the Key West High track and field coach Dave Perkins, that the Conchs’ and Hurricanes’ Region 4-1A Finals, which will be held on Saturday at Calvary Christian, is one of the toughest if not toughest in the state, meaning the 19 Key West athletes and 10 from Coral Shores will have to perform at the top of their craft in order to garner a berth to the FHSAA State 1A Finals.
“Some of them who will be eliminated will still have better times and numbers than those from other regions, but just because of where we are located, they won’t make it through,” said Perkins. “For example, we have the No.1 triple jumper in the state, who’s also the No. 1 high jumper, and then we also have the No. 1 sprinter and he’s in both events, so it’s going to be tough, individual wise.”
Still, Perkins believes as many at 8 to 10 Conchs have a legitimate opportunity at qualifying for the state meet, despite only the two top guaranteed spot this year, instead of the typical four, with next six fastest times, instead of the typical eight, getting an at-large bid.
Entering the meet, Jazlyn Perloff has the best odds at the automatic berth as she is currently ranked first in the region in the pole vault, clearing 9-foot, 1-inch this season, while the coach also has high hopes for the girls 4x400 relay team that is ranked fourth in the region. The 4x100 is also a strong contender at 11th.
Savannah Chadic is part of both of those relays as well as currently being ranked 13th in the region in the 400-meter run.
“She capable of running faster than she did at districts, so I think we have a shot there,” Perkins said about Chadic.
The Conchs coach also believes Jenkavia Harper, ranked third in the region in the javelin, and Monica Baily, slotted eighth in the discus, are both also contenders to advance to states.
“We are looking for then both to throw well,” said Perkins. “If Monica throws the way she has been in practice she will be in the Top 4.”
On the boys side, Perkins conveyed that javelin throwers Marques Williamson and James Reynolds both could potentially both reach the state finals.
“Those two are sitting pretty well in sixth and ninth, so both have an opportunity to do something and it could be either of those two actually as they both have been throwing well all week,” said Perkins.
Also for the guys, Perkins stressed that Kervens Nelson, who is currently fourth in the region in 100-meter dash along with the 4x400 relay is within striking distance of the automatic berth.
“If we can get everybody to run together in the relay we have a shot, but we have had some injuries and have yet to run our fastest team yet,” said Perkins. “If we can put that team together we have a shot of at least an at-large bid.”
Conchs senior Thor Eriksson is also on the shortlist of potential state contenders in 4x800 and 3,200, entering ninth in the region overall.
“There’s an outside shot for him to make it,” said Perkins about Eriksson. “If he runs a PR there’s a good shot at him getting in that Top 4.”
Coral Shores has nine going to the state finals, with Lady ’Canes senior Riley Dobson the top contender in the shot put and discus along with the girls 4x100 relay.
Key West nearly doubled that total, en route to claiming the district crown, which Perkins said has given them the confidence to will themselves to the FHSAA State Final and potentially a medal.
“Especially with what we are dealing with in the COVID situation, you don’t know whose going to show up or who’s going to be eliminated because they can’t compete that day, so there’s a lot of opportunities,” said Perkins. “They saw at districts where other people who may have been favored but they were the ones to move forward and move onto the next level and I think will help motivate them to get ready for this next level. I think they are excited to get up there and get rolling to see where they stand.”