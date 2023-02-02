Sofia Jans mug

Jans

Only five teams in the 4A state boys soccer rankings stand above Key West High, unfortunately for the Conchs, two of those teams are in their District 16-4A, which meant there was likely to be a state-final caliber matchup in the district semifinals. Sure enough, No. 6 Key West was faced with the task of knocking off defending state champion St. Brendan, the top-ranked team in 4A, on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Conchs could not pull off the feat as the Sabres scored the lone goal in the match for the 1-0 victory to advance to the finals to take on Gulliver Prep, which is ranked second overall in the state.

