Only five teams in the 4A state boys soccer rankings stand above Key West High, unfortunately for the Conchs, two of those teams are in their District 16-4A, which meant there was likely to be a state-final caliber matchup in the district semifinals. Sure enough, No. 6 Key West was faced with the task of knocking off defending state champion St. Brendan, the top-ranked team in 4A, on Monday, Jan. 30.
The Conchs could not pull off the feat as the Sabres scored the lone goal in the match for the 1-0 victory to advance to the finals to take on Gulliver Prep, which is ranked second overall in the state.
Similar to Key West, it was a district semifinal exit for the Coral Shores boys soccer team in the 16-3A tournament with a 6-0 loss against Palmer Trinity, which is ranked No. 10 in the state. The Hurricanes trailed just 2-0 at halftime, but after the break the Falcons took control by converting a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half, extending the lead to four goals on a defensive miscue, and then a double yellow card for the ’Canes left them a man down for the final 20 minutes.
While Coral Shores (6-6-1 overall) is hoping to garner a berth in the State 3A playoffs, needing to earn one of the four at-large bids in Region 4-3A, Key West (11-3-2 overall) is likely to find a way into the tournament as they entered district play fourth overall in the region.
The semifinal losses for the boys leaves just one Monroe County soccer squad vying for the district title as the Coral Shores girls advanced to the District 16-3A championship scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a 3-2 win over Somerset Academy South Homestead on Monday, Jan. 30.
Sophomore midfielder Sofia Jans netted all three of the Lady Hurricanes’ goals to keep the season alive in what first-year head coach Zach Owens called “a very tough match.”
“That was a really physical game, one of the most physical games I’ve seen,” said Owens. “We’re a little bruised up from it, but we’re looking forward to today with the girls finishing off a great season.”
Somerset took a 1-0 lead but Coral Shores tied it up with Jans’ first goal of a hat trick. Coral Shores took a 2-1 lead only to allow Somerset to knot the game at 2, before Jan buried the game-winner.
“It was back and forth, a lot of adrenaline,” said Owens. “The girls played as a team and got the win — that’s what matters.”
Coral Shores (9-4) would earn an automatic bid to the 3A State Tournament with a victory on Wednesday, Feb. 1, against Palmer Trinity, while a loss would leave the Lady ’Canes on the bubble as they entered the district tournament ranked 41st in the state, but beating 36th-ranked South Homestead on Monday should improve Coral Shores’ region standing.
“[Wednesday] is going to be a big challenge, a daunting task, but hopefully our girls can play as a team and let the results speak for themselves,” said Owens.