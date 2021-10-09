With mainland schools cancelling trips to the Keys during the past two seasons, it was a relief for the Key West and Coral Shores swim teams to get together on Wednesday and compete in a dual meet at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.
Although it has been a long-standing rivalry between the two schools, the swimmers and coaches have formed a special bond throughout the years. The camaraderie between the top schools was awe-inspiring.
But, do not let anyone tell you the final scores did not count. It is a matter of pride and bragging rights until they meet again next time.
Last year, the teams swam in a virtual meet, making it difficult for the swimmers to get up and race.
It was a totally different environment on Wednesday. The Key West boys took a 192-74 victory, but the Lady Hurricanes edged the Lady Conchs, 147-136 in two very exciting meets.
Coral Shores’ girls team is loaded with talent, which will be a huge plus come the postseason.
Junior Corley Smith was dominate in the girls freestyle events. She won the 200-yard freestyle by more than 30 seconds against Key West’s Alicia Bahari. In the 500-yard freestyle, she was two seconds off her personal best, topping Bahari by almost two minutes. Along with teammates Riley Cooper, Vicky Pena and Olivia Sargent, they touched the wall by more than 30 seconds ahead of Key West and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Pena also had a good day at the pool. The freshman toppled Key West’s Katelyn Noss by 30 seconds in the girls 200-yard individual medley and was first in the 100-yard backstroke event.
Another top freshman Riley Cooper splashed and dashed her way to first in the girls 50-yard freestyle and topped the field in the 100-yard butterfly.
Wins for the Lady Conchs did not come easy. Sophomore Daniela Mikesz out-touched Coral Shores Olivia Sargent for a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, and she teamed up with Isabella Johnson, Scarlett McMonigle and Ana David for first in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Coral Shores boys tried to keep it close with Key West. Patrick O’Donnell topped Sid Singh in the boys 200-yard freestyle and he edged the Conchs’ John Searcy in the 100-yard backstroke. Hurricanes 400-yard freestyle team of Ariel Galvan, Vince Biondoletti, Evan Osipov and Carson Johnson swam to first place, but the Conchs took second, third and fourth to garner eight points.
Key West’s biggest male winner was senior Russell Hoyt who is new to Key West and was a former water polo player at his last high school. Hoyt help the Conchs take first in the medley relay along with Searcy, Lucas Montiel and Alexander Smith and he was on the winning 200-yard relay team with Jonathan Gvili, Smith and Lucas Montiel. Russell outswam the competition in the boys 200-yard IM and edged out Coral Shores Curran O’Donnell in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Smith was first in the boys 50- and 100-yard freestyle, edging teammate Lucas Montiel in both events as senior Sid Singh topped teammate Marcos Montiel in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle event.
Now in his 20th year at Coral Shores, former Olympic gold medalist Jon Olsen was extremely happy with his teams’ accomplishments on Wednesday.
“Their performance was good in the pool, I’m actually more impressed with the performance out of the pool,” stated Olsen. “The support the kids are giving for their teammates and the interaction with the Key West kids. This is the most exciting meet any of these kids have experienced in the past two and a half years. They know it’s a tight race, they know it is a rivalry, but they know it’s all Keys-inclusive. I think it’s something special we have going here, I really do.”
Bosco said swimming is unlike any other prep athletic event. She said football teams are always beating each other up, but it is different with her sport.
“I’ve always been blessed with a great group of swimmers. I try to teach them values. I watch them after every race, congratulating other swimmers. A lot of sports you don’t see that,” said Bosco, who now has 201 wins during her 25-year tenure. “We’re there to put a W for Key West, but we’re swimmers. It’s all about being better than you were yesterday. Yes, there is a big rivalry, but they’re all in it together.”