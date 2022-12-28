It has remained a busy holiday break for two of the Monroe County boys basketball teams as both the Coral Shores and Key West High squads participated in tournaments during the time off from school, while also preparing to host Gig Harbor, which is making the trip through the Keys to play in Tavernier on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Conchs’ campus.

It is not the first time the team from the state of Washington has traveled across the county as, during the 2017-18 campaign, the Tides played all three Florida Keys schools — winning just one of those games during a 6-12 season for Gig Harbor. Things are much different this year, as the Tides have won six of seven to begin the season.