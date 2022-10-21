It’s been more than a decade since the Key West High and Coral Shores High football teams lineup against each other, as the series between Monroe County rivals has only been managed to be played 10 times in history, and was not even on the docket for this season. That was until Hurricanes Ian disrupted the Conchs 2022 campaign, initially putting the Key West’s final five games of the season in jeopardy of being played when Conchs coach Johnny Hughes went looking for opponents and it just so happened the Hurricanes coach Ed Holly also looking to replace one matchup that had been canceled.
That initial date was set for Friday, Nov. 14, but when Hughes received an unexpected call that new District 16-2S rival Estero was going to be able to travel to Key West, the rebirth of the county gridiron rivalry would be postponed another week. Now after an 11-year hiatus, the Conchs and Hurricanes will line up across the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 21, for a 7 p.m. kickoff during Senior Night on the Coral Shores home turf, George M. Barley Field, in Tavernier.
“When we play Marathon every year they know what the rivalry is about and what to expect because they have grown up in it, but playing Key West is something new to them, so it’s interesting to see how their mom and dad, uncles or brothers talk about it,” said Holly. “Now they are going to get their chance to say they have played in a Coral Shores-Key West football game and here’s what we already know: Key West is a really strong running team and we are going to have to play our best to win the ball game.”
For the Conchs the game is perfectly timed, as Key West has slipped from seventh to ninth in the region — coming off a five-point loss in the district opener to Estero, who is the top-ranked team in the region — and a victory against Coral Shores would be a boost toward the Conchs’ playoff lives.
“An opponent’s win-loss record is big and, right now, Coral Shores being 7-1 can only help us, so a victory here helps us,” said Hughes. “It also gets us in the victory column and if Bishop Verot beats Estero, we set up a possible showdown with them and a chance to win the district title, which boy would we have thrown a curve ball into the playoff picture if we do that. That’s what we want to do, but we can’t look past Coral Shores first, they are too good.”
In fact, the Coral Shores defense has allowed opponents to score in just three of 27 quarters this season for a total of 26 points, but Estero too had four shutouts on the season and surrendered 14 points through a 5-0 start, before Key West racked up more than 500 yards on offense as well as more than doubled the number of points given up this season, during a 42-37 loss.
“When we do things right we are capable of moving the ball on anybody, we just can’t make mistakes,” said Hughes. “We have to play our game, but first and foremost we can’t turn the ball over.”
So far this season Key West has given the ball away 11 times, including six in the last two games while forcing just two interceptions in the year. Coral Shores has won its turnover battle 14-3.
“We start every day with ball security drills and it’s been something I’ve done since Day 1,” said Hughes. “We just need to keep reiterating to be smart and protective with the football. We just don’t have the firepower to come back after giving up turnovers and really a lot of them have been on effort plays, we just got a little sloppy.
“We just cannot beat ourselves and I know it sounds like a broken record but it’s the truth,” the coach continued. “We have to be game and situationally aware.”
The game has a much different meaning for Coral Shores, as they know they have nothing to lose in the contest, but Holly is confident Key West has the best running attack his team has seen all season and will be a good warm-up for the playoff which starts the coming Friday, Oct. 28.
“Key West is coming in with all the hype as the big school in the county, for us, this is a great opportunity for us to play,” said Holly. “It’s one thing to want to play them and now it’s another thing to get the chance to play them so we have to be ready to come out and play on Friday. They attack everything from the A gap to the sideline, they are explosive and they have a tremendous blocking scheme, so I think this will be a great test for us and hopefully propels us to our championship game.”
The Hurricanes coach furthered that he was a bit hesitant to go forward with the game after the week delay, as he does not want to risk any major injuries a week before the postseason begins, but being it would be during the Coral Shores initial bye weekend and its prior game canceled against Bridgeprep, as well as, Key West still needing to fill a game, Holly explained he was more than willing to play.
“Any time you go out to practice you take a chance you could get injured and we have a couple of guys who aren’t going to play, but that’s OK it will give some of the opportunity to shine and show what they are made of,” said Holly. “But when in doubt, if you have an opportunity for a game, we are going to play it and if we can help a county team out in the process, that’s great. After all, last week was an unexpected bye week, but it was good for us to heal up and take the time to get back to basics. It was good for us to get back to the fundamentals for the week and away from the scheming, because Key West is a heck of a team, with linemen that can get downhill really well, and guys who can break it on any play.”
Bringing back the rivalry, which was last played in 2010, was in the plans for Holly during his second tenure at Coral Shores, but never did he expect it to be this season, but he feels the coaching staff has the players ready for the challenge, now. The celebration will start beforehand with the Hurricanes fall sports senior being honored during Senior Night which begins at 6:20 on the Upper Keys campus, followed by Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein making the coin flip for what is certain to be the final home game for the ’Canes this season.
“There seems to be some familiarity with each other and some of the guys know each other through other sports and also social media, which makes it easier to get in contact with each other, so it’s definitely a different feel than some of the other games of the past,” said Hughes. “It doesn’t seem anything negative, just building excitement for the game, and any excitement is needed after gaining more than 500 yards of offense and scoring five touchdowns but still losing.”