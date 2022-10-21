It’s been more than a decade since the Key West High and Coral Shores High football teams lineup against each other, as the series between Monroe County rivals has only been managed to be played 10 times in history, and was not even on the docket for this season. That was until Hurricanes Ian disrupted the Conchs 2022 campaign, initially putting the Key West’s final five games of the season in jeopardy of being played when Conchs coach Johnny Hughes went looking for opponents and it just so happened the Hurricanes coach Ed Holly also looking to replace one matchup that had been canceled.

That initial date was set for Friday, Nov. 14, but when Hughes received an unexpected call that new District 16-2S rival Estero was going to be able to travel to Key West, the rebirth of the county gridiron rivalry would be postponed another week. Now after an 11-year hiatus, the Conchs and Hurricanes will line up across the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 21, for a 7 p.m. kickoff during Senior Night on the Coral Shores home turf, George M. Barley Field, in Tavernier.