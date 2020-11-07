Just like in the elections, the Key West High swim team now must wait to find out if the results from the largest contingency of swimmers the Conchs have ever sent to a region final was good enough to advance to states.
However, it’s not from the Region 4-2A Finals, in which the Conchs competed on Thursday morning, that Key West is awaiting the results, but instead the other regions in the 2A State classification to find out if their times were good enough to advance.
“Depending on how deep they go, will depend if the other regions are as fast as ours was,” said Key West coach Lori Bosco. “I think we have a good shot because our meet was a pretty fast meet, there were some real fast times there.”
Despite the high level of competition, Bosco expressed she is feeling confident there is a chance some of her swimmers can qualify for the elusive state meet, which will be held two weeks from Saturday, on Nov. 14, at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
“Anything can happen, it just depends on how many teams are in there this year,” said Bosco. “Usually seventh place is that last to make it in or not.”
The Conchs have a handful of relays that finished in on that bubble, including the Lady Conchs’ medlay relay which is made up of Serena Sander, Isabella Johnson, Grace Defelice and Emily Gould who took seventh. The girls 400 freestyle of Ocean Leto, Scarlett McMonigel, Katelyn Noss and Ana David also sits in seventh, while both of the Conchs’ 200 freestyle relays placed eighth for both the girls and boys; while the 400 freestyle placed in seventh and ninth.
Outside of the relays, Bosco admitted it is a long shot of any individual to make it, with Defelice holding the best chance after finishing 13th overall in the 50 freestyle.
The Conchs coach was also pleased with Ryan Martinez, who swam to a personal record in the 200 individual medley, and Macros Montiel, as well as Gabe Williams, who kocked five seconds off his 500-freestyle time.
“They all did really well, but it was tough because almost all of them got their PB (personal best) on Saturday and then had to turn around and swim again a few days later,” said the coach. “We had a couple of heat winners, which was really exciting,”
Those winners were Noss in her 200 IM heat, Luke Klettheimer in the 500 freestyle, and the boys 200 IM relay.
“There was only two heats for the medleys and then three heats for the individual events,” said Bosco.
The coach continued that she believes the relay teams all have a legitimate shot at advancing, but will not know for sure until sometime during the weekend or even early next week when all the results are posted.
“They won’t post anything until all the regionals are done and then it will all go up at the same time,” said Bosco. “There’s always a shoot, but we just have to wait and see.”