Despite the cooler temperatures and the gusting winds, the Key West boy’s soccer team won 3-1 Tuesday night at Marathon.
“I thought the boys, from both sides, played really well,” said Key West head coach Marc Pierre.
He added he was really pleased with his team’s performance and he liked they were able to work on some things they were previously having difficulties with after opening the season with a 1-3 mark. Thus far Key West’s lone win of the season came during a 2-0 victory against rival Gulliver Prep, while the losses were a 6-1 defeat to Ransom Everglades, 2-1 to MAST Academy, and 3-1 to American Heritage Plantation.
Against Marathon on Wednesday, the Conchs coach explained his squad was also able to try out some players in different positions, due to the fact, Pierre explained, he felt his team had the edge in this contest due to their ability to communicate effectively and move the ball around quickly with purpose.
Kelley Cruz, who once again was filling in as the coach of the Marathon boy’s team in place of Arno Silva, echoed what Pierre had said.
“We’ve just never seen competition that fast,” said Cruz when speaking of the Key West boys team, who received their three goals from Michael Mensch, Anelson Azard, and Axl Correa.
The Dolphins adjusted — attempting to slow down the Conchs by playing the passing lanes instead of matching up against specific players, according to Cruz — but Key West still dominated the time of possession as much of the game was played on Marathon’s end of the field. Cruz credited the play of senior goalkeeper Matt Kratzert for keeping the Dolphins in the game despite his inexperience playing the position.
With the Conchs leading 3-0, the Dolphins did find their way onto the scoreboard late in the match goal when Jimmy Gimeranes scored on a free kick during the blustery Florida winter December night.