Hardly at any point this season have the Key West baseball or softball teams been ranked out of the Top 10 of the state in Class 4A, with the Lady Conchs reaching the No. 1 seed and the boys sitting as high as No. 3.
As the regular season concludes this weekend — the softball squad visiting Keys Gate on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. and the baseball program hosting Killian in a two-game set at Rex Weech Field opening Friday and concluding on Saturday, April 30, with first pitch at 7:30 both nights — the postseason ranking have been finalized and both teams ended the campaign ranked No. 5 in the state.
“For us, to be state-ranked in both programs, that says a lot about our little community,” said Key West baseball coach Ralph Henriquez. “It speaks volumes about both programs.”
While the accolade of finishing the regular season as a Top 5 program, both Henriquez and Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia echoed it means nothing as the playoffs are set to begin next week.
“It is a nice coincidence they are both ranked No. 5, but really what does it do if you don’t win,” said Henriquez. “We have had a good season and so have they, but really at this point, from my perspective, it’s all about winning a championship and getting to the Final Four.”
“At this point, we just need to keep winning because we could lose the district championship game and then be on the road,” said Garcia. “I don’t see us falling out of the Top 8 with our strength of schedule and rankings, but I want to play as many playoff games at home.”
Henriquez furthered that he does not even agree with the ranking, as he believes the strength of the schedule should play a bigger factor, which Key West had the second-toughest RPI in the Top 10 of the state.
“That has to play into the ranking, unlike some of the teams that play half the strength of schedule we have, but when that really shows up is when you play those teams in the playoffs, who have not played the teams we have, and we beat the hell out of them,” said Henriquez. “That’s why the ranking means nothing at this point in time.”
The only factor Henriquez was concerned about, in terms of the rankings, was making sure the Conchs were the No. 1 seed for the district playoffs, which Key West did secure and will take on Miami Sunset in the semifinals.
“Goal No. 1 this year, was to get the No. 1 seed because we wanted Killian and St. Brendan to play each other on Wednesday,” said Henriquez about the four-team district tournament. “We will have to respect the lesser team in the playoffs because I have seen crazier things happen in the playoffs. While Sunset only won one game this year and we should win, strongly, we still have to take care of business to get to goal No. 2 and that is to win the district so we can get to goal No. 3 which is to play a regional game at home. Of course, the last goal is to win the 12th State Championship.”
If Key West is unsuccessful in winning the district crown, which would mean likely no postseason games at the Rex, the Conchs would still be a frontrunner to claim an at-large bid and have to go on the road to win a state title.
“They can figure out the rankings, that really means nothing to me because, after the district was seeded, we just have to go out and win one game at a time,” said Henriquez. “That’s my ranking because at the end of the day you have to win and even though you may be ranked No. 5 if you can’t beat a lower-ranked team, it doesn’t do you any good.”
Key West will get a first look at the district in the final regular-season series against Killian, but Henriquez noted he will not pitch team ace Andris “Lucky” Barroso in the set, instead, holding him for the postseason push. Key West will play Miami Sunset on Tuesday, May 3, in the District 16-4A semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game on Wednesday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. on the Killian diamond. The softball team is already in the district championship and will play St. Brendan for the title on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. on the Sabres’ home field.
“The other two teams (in the district) decided not to play, I’m not sure why, but if we lose we could fall to No. 8 and we’d have to play a No. 1 seed on the road,” said Garcia. “So our job is to keep winning and hopefully we are hitting our stride when we need to. We’ve been swinging [at] the ball very well lately and I think we will be OK.”
While a trip to the district finals does not guarantee a berth in the FHSAA State Tournament, with both squads currently being ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, they are both likely to garner an at-large bid. However, a title for both could potentially leave a region home game for both on May 11, meaning the Key West contingency would, for the first time, have to choose who to root for in the postseason.
“It’s going to be a problem on the 11th if we both get to host, but it will be a good problem to have to host both,” said Garcia.