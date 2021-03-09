With his team trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh, Preston Herce doubled to lead off the frame and remain perfect at the plate, then came around to score on a one-out double by Landon Lowe to make it a one-run difference, with the heart of the Key West High baseball team lineup stepping to the plate.
Lowe would be stranded at second as flyouts to first base and centerfield secured a 6-5 victory for Killian on Saturday in Miami.
Herce started his day with an infield single and, following a walk and bunt single by Lowe to load the bases with no outs, Michael Alfonso sent a sacrifice fly to centerfield, but a double play got the Cougars out of the jam and left the Conchs with just a run on the scoreboard.
Killian struck back with two of their own in the bottom of the first, but a two-run triple by Herce in the top of the second, knocking in Anden Rady who walked, and Daniel Varela who had reached on the first of his two singles, followed by an RBI single by Logan Pellicer, sending home Herce, put Key West back in front 4-2.
The Cougars would chip away at the lead, scoring a single run in the second and third to even the score.
Things got away from the Conchs in the fifth inning as an error and wild pitch by Marlin Takovich, who had taken over on the mound, allowed two unearned runs to score for the Cougars, which Key West would never be able to get back. Takovich lasted 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Jacob Burnham, who allowed three earned runs on eight hits and a walk across the first 2 2/3 frames, while striking out two. Takovich also sat down two via a K, as did Lucky Barroso in a clean inning of work.
The loss was the second of a four-game road swing for Key West, going 1-1 in that span thus far, as this week the Conchs will be back on the bus two more times to take on St. Brendan on Thursday, March 11, and Coral Shores, Friday, March 12, before coming back home on Saturday, March 13, against the Hurricanes in a home-and-away two-game set, as the team did in the preseason.