Getting the early lead is not the problem for the Key West High boys basketball team as, for the second straight game, the Conchs opened with a sizable advantage at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. Now, the young Conchs, who lined up all underclassmen at one point of the game, just need to learn how to stay ahead, as Key West let a first-quarter advantage slip away, this time to high-powered Boca Raton, in a 70-48 loss, on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“That was a good team that wore us down, so we just need to get a little tougher so we don’t wear down,” said Key West coach Dexter Butler. “I think because we are playing so many young players, there are going to be some inconsistencies and bumps in the road, but I’m confident in these guys. I’ve been coaching them for three to four years and I know what kind of players and young men they are, and I think this is only going to make us better.”