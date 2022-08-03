Despite just helmets allowed for the first three days of non-contact practice — with upper pads included on Thursday and Friday before the following week begins a normal schedule of FHSAA practices — Key West High coach Johnny Hughes had a "full-throttle ahead," mentality for the first training session of the season on Monday, Aug 1, at the KWHS Back Yard.

"It's football season now," said the Conchs coach, who is entering his 11th year as head coach with the program. "There's tons of optimism out there, right now, and guys are all excited and while it's still three weeks away for them, it's right around the corner for the coaches."