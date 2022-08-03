Conchs head coach Johnny Hughes watches on as projected Key West starting quarterback AJ Mira hands the ball off to senior Jacob Lavallee on Monday, Aug. 1, during the preseason opening practice at the KWHS Back Yard. The kickoff classic is scheduled for Aug. 16 at home against Cypress Creek.
Despite just helmets allowed for the first three days of non-contact practice — with upper pads included on Thursday and Friday before the following week begins a normal schedule of FHSAA practices — Key West High coach Johnny Hughes had a "full-throttle ahead," mentality for the first training session of the season on Monday, Aug 1, at the KWHS Back Yard.
"It's football season now," said the Conchs coach, who is entering his 11th year as head coach with the program. "There's tons of optimism out there, right now, and guys are all excited and while it's still three weeks away for them, it's right around the corner for the coaches."
He furthered that while spring gave his team the fundamentals, this preseason is the chance to identify the starters as the Conchs install a practically new offensive lineup, as they are now without Class of 2022 graduates Jeremiah Osborne, Michael Cates, Brock Perkins, Henry Audette and Nathan Outon, all of whom signed to play college football, as well as two-time All-County Player of the year Preston Herce.
"We need a lot of work because we have a lot of guys who need reps and experience," said Hughes.
In fact, Hughes pointed out that projected starting quarterback AJ Mira had not taken a live varsity snap until the spring game against Gulliver Prep.
"That was an eye-opener for him, but he settled down in the second half," said Hughes about the 30-6 loss in the spring. "The more experience he gets, the better he will be."
The Conchs coach furthered that, unlike the summer workout program, as of Monday the practices are no longer optional and, once all the players are cleared, he expects a roster of roughly 50 Conchs this season to compete in the FHSAA's new 2 Suburban District, which includes several teams from the west coast of Florida like Bishop Verot and Estero.
"Luckily this year we don't have to travel much, we have one trip to Fort Myers and that's it," said Hughes. "There's also not a city national power this new district, but still we will get some quality programs which are going to give us a challenge. Those Miami teams compiled all-star teams from around their areas and it's tough to compete with those guys, while we are a true public school down here and now we will be dealing with the same type of programs. We just now have to handle our business, stay healthy, work hard and learn."
In total, Key West will play nine of its 10 games this season at home, including the kickoff classic on Aug. 19 — which initially was scheduled against Champagnat, but the program was dropped despite winning last season's 2A state championship — with Cypress Creek now coming to the KWHS Back Yard, the site of all home contests this season.
"That's not a stepping stone, we need to be ready to go by then," said Hughes. "We have a great turnout today and I'm happy with it, but we need to keep ramping things up from here."