The time is now for the Key West High boys baseball team as, after a pair of victories against major rivals, the Conchs are feeling they are “playing loose and fun,” according to freshman pitcher Jacob Burnham, with the postseason ahead following the final two-game set of the season on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against Keys Gate at Rex Weech Field.
“We have put so much work in this year that it’s starting to pay off and I think we are getting hot at the right time,” said Burnham. “We started off slow but coach Ralph (Henriquez) has made it a point that it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. I think we have taken that to heart and we have been playing the best we can and in doing that we have continued to get better every day.”
Burnham has been part of the starting rotation since the preseason but, like most of his teammates, needed to gain valuable varsity experience this season in order for the Conchs to be successful.
That certainly did not come right away, as Key West has struggled this season suffering through a seven-game losing skid, but Burnham reiterated that he and his teammates have remained positive through the adversity.
“I have enjoyed every single bit of it and I have grown a lot as a player because all the intensity these games bring and the expectations of the success the team should have,” said Burnham. “I thought I’d make JV and if I did make varsity I’d be coming in as a one- or two-inning guy to help us get out of a jam or save some arms for the next day, but I think that kind of helped me because it pushed me harder in the offseason so I could have this chance and it’s turned out way different but has been a lot of fun.”
He admitted the biggest lesson learned so far this season may not necessarily be on the field but more in believing in himself and in trusting his stuff.
“At the beginning of the year I didn’t have the best start and it was getting in my head. Now there’s just a lot more confidence,” said Burnham. “We were all really nervous and now we’ve all started to relax and play loose.”
That showed last weekend as Key West topped Westminster, 3-2, for its first win at home in the regular season that followed a 5-2 victory at rival Gulliver Prep during which Burnham tossed his first varsity complete game.
“That was amazing and I feel we are playing with such confidence in ourselves and are doing all the things we need to win right now. I have such confidence in the team behind me that I knew if they hit it we were going to make an out,” said Burnham.
He also expressed they will need that same confidence, not just this weekend but also on Tuesday when Key West heads to Miami Springs for the opening round of the District 16-4A tournament at 3:30 p.m.
Burnham will be available out of the bullpen in the elimination game, if needed, which is one of the reasons he is not starting this weekend, instead, he will be working the back end of the piggyback with Conchs ace Michael Alfonso, who will be receiving the start both Friday against the Knights, during which he will likely toss only two frames, and on Tuesday in the must-win game against the Hawks. Saturday’s game will be by committee for Key West.
“We are going to need him [Alfonso] on Tuesday against a really good Miami Spring team and I’m looking forward to going there and getting that win,” said Burnham. “I can’t remember the last time I came out of the bullpen but I think I’ll be ready. I’m just going to treat it like every other night I have gone out there to pitch and had a job to do.”
Unless the Conchs win the district title, the two-game set against the Knights will likely be the home finale for Key West this season, but no matter what happens in the next three games, Burnham explained the growth of the team is undeniable.
“It’s been a big confidence year for me being able to be that starter behind Mike, and he’s done a good job bring me along the way,” said Burnham. “I’m excited for districts. It’s been amazing going on that mound and, even with COVID keeping some of the fans from coming out, it’s been pretty cool that a lot of the island is out there supporting us.”