In order to retain the No. 1 seed in Region 4-4A, the Key West High baseball team will most likely have to claim the District 16-4A Championship, which it is now in position to do after defeating Killian, 3-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 2, at St. Brendan in Miami.
It was expected to be a rematch of last season’s district finals, during which Key West mounted a comeback to defeat St. Brendan in extra innings, but the second-seeded Sabres were ousted from the tournament by Miami Sunset, 5-2, in the game prior to the Conchs’ semifinal victory.
Key West avoided the same fate as St. Brendan against a Killian squad that held the Conchs off the board until the fourth, when Jack Haggard, Anthony Lariz and Sam Holland all connected on singles, the latter two good for RBI, after Wyatt Kuhn and Jose Perdigon reached via a free pass, and Noah Burnham drove out a sacrifice fly to center field. A Gabe Williams single to center nearly sent home a fourth run, but Lariz was thrown out at the plate.
It was still enough for Conchs starting pitcher Andris “Lucky” Barroso, who lasted into the seventh inning before being pulled, surrendering five hits and a walk for one earned run, which came in the fifth, and two strikeouts. With the trying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh, Jacob Burnham came in and struck out two, with a walk, to earn the save.
With the win, Key West will now take on Sunset, whom the Conchs beat 17-0 in last year’s semifinals, during the championship on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Felix Ong will be on the mound for Key West, 19-5 overall and winners of 11 of last 12, in the district title tilt against Sunset, 14-7 overall with five victories in its last seven games, with a Conchs victory more than likely securing the coveted No. 1 seed in the region, meaning the road to the State Championship would go through Rex Weech Field.