In order to retain the No. 1 seed in Region 4-4A, the Key West High baseball team will most likely have to claim the District 16-4A Championship, which it is now in position to do after defeating Killian, 3-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 2, at St. Brendan in Miami.

It was expected to be a rematch of last season’s district finals, during which Key West mounted a comeback to defeat St. Brendan in extra innings, but the second-seeded Sabres were ousted from the tournament by Miami Sunset, 5-2, in the game prior to the Conchs’ semifinal victory.

