After allowing a five-run comeback to get away in extra innings in a 7-6 loss to Gulliver Prep on Friday, things do not get any easier for the Key West High baseball team as they now prepare for their second straight away game on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against Doral Academy, who enters the game as the No. 20-ranked team in the nation.
“We had a slow start at Gulliver, but the kids did a great job coming back,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “We made a lot of little mistakes that allowed them to score those early runs, but it’s all learning in the first game and Gulliver is much improved.”
The Conchs now go from the improved Raiders to the proven Firebirds, who Henriquez noted have 13 players signed to play college baseball, including four at the University of Miami.
“Doral is loaded,” said Henriquez. “It will be a good test, earlier in the season for us.”
Even taking on the highly talented Firebirds, the Conchs coach added he expects his team to be competitive in the game, especially with starting pitch Michael Alfonso expected to be stretched further than he has this season.
“It’s a small ball park, so we’ll have to keep the ball in the ball park, but I think Michael should be able to pitch well for us,’ said Henriquez. “He threw the ball OK against Gulliver and I think he’s going to get better with time.”
Alfonso tossed 53 pitches across three innings against Gulliver, allowing one earned run on a walk and two hits with five strikeouts.
“He’ll be probably on a 70-pitch count, maybe 75, which is where we want him to be this time of year,” Henriquez said about Alfonso. “Plus this is going to be a big game with a lot of scouts there. People are calling to want to see Mike pitch, plus Doral has a lot of high-profile guys, so they want to see them play.”
The coach also added that sinker baller Lucky Barroso will likely follow Alfonso, when the senior’s pitch rises, with Doral’s field being smaller, similar to the one Key West played on Friday at Gulliver.
“A routine pop fly can be a home run here. It’s a beautiful field and you have to know how to play there,:” said the Conchs coach. “Lucky has to keep the ball down in that ball park, but he does get ground balls with the movement the way he throws.”
It was a two-run home run for Gulliver, which would not have cleared the fence at Rex Weech Field, that won the game for Gulliver in the bottom of the eight inning of the regular-season opener.
“The ball barely got over the fence, but that’s baseball,” said Henriquez. “I can’t say anything to the kids, other than it took us a while to get going. But we were down by five runs and at that point most kids would give up. These kids didn’t, so you have to give them credit for that, but they can’t do that against Doral. Their field is too small.”
In the loss to Gulliver, Kai Smith and Trevor Zuelch both had a pair of base knocks, while Alfonso had an RBI double and Preston Herce drove in one with a single. Jack Haggard also had a single, but Key West did not score until they crossed home five times in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at 5.
It would go to extras after a scoreless seventh and an error would give Key West the lead in the eight, only to have the game come to an end with the walk-off homer.
“Gulliver is not the same club of the last couple of years,” said Henriquez. “They are able to battle with anybody, their whole infield is committed to go to school and they have a couple of guys that throw pretty hard. They also have a good catcher and that’s all it took.”
Against Doral, Henriquez express there will be some changes, as he is hoping senior Jaden Burchfield is back in the lineup, playing right field, while the coach also noted Herce will be catching, with Billy Kight manning third and Daniel Varela hitting in Kight’s spot in the lineup.
“Doral has some guys that can run and Herce has the arm and can block, it’s just a matter of him learning the position,” said Henriquez. “That’s not an easy thing to do, so he’s learning too.”
Henriquez is expecting his team to be facing a college signee in the mound with the top two Firebird arms headed to North Carolina State and Miami. But this time around he is hoping the Conchs will not need to make a comeback.
“It will be a good challenge for our kids, but this is the type of competition you want to play,” said Henriquez. “We made too many costly little mistakes to let [Gulliver] get ahead, but these kids are learning how to get on the road and play, which will be good for them.”