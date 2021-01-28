All season Key West High boys basketball coach Demetrius Roach has been “searching for a group of five guys to get us off to a good start before I go to our rotation.”
The coach did not find that right combination against Sagemont on Tuesday afternoon in Miami as the Lions mounted a 13-0 run to open the action before holding the Conchs to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 59-31 final.
“We couldn’t throw a conch shell into the ocean,” said Roach. “As far as accuracy, this is the poorest we have ever shot the basketball. We just got off to a bad start.”
After trailing by 13 points out of the gate, Key West was able to make a run and cut the score to 15-5 entering the second quarter, but Sagemont would go on another run for a 20-point advantage, 40-20, entering the fourth. The Conchs coach still credited the play of Jonibek Mushinov who collected 11 rebounds, five of which were offensive.
“Jonibek gave us a lot of extra opportunities,” said Roach. “Even though he scored only four points, he was really aggressive with those big guys from Sagemont.”
Key West did not end up with a double-digit scorer, as Malik Hunter finished with a team-high nine points and Corey Vanderhoof chipped in seven.
“I think Malik Hunter did the best he could under the circumstances,” said Roach. “I think that energy just lasted throughout the game.”
During a late-game timeout, Roach conveyed that he told his players, “We still have to work on getting better.”
“We needed to execute on offense and defense and look forward from here,” said Roach. “For me, it’s all about not what happened in the past, but instead making strides and getting ready for the next game.”
Moving past the last game has not been easy this season as Key West has had eight games canceled during the COVID-19 crisis, which the coach stressed has not been easy on the mental side of the game for his players.
“At this point, teams are not even informing their opponents that games are canceled because so many have already been,” said Roach. “That’s tough because a lot of what we do in practice we hope to implement in the games, so instead we go back to get ready for the next group and it’s really taken a toll on our guys.”
Despite the tough loss, Roach expressed he is still focused on making a postseason run.
“I’m a positive-minded coach and our goal is still to win our district tournament,” said Roach.
“I still believe we are capable of doing that, we just need to come together as a group.”
He is hoping that Friday’s 6 p.m. tipoff at Marathon can trigger a bit of inspiration to shed the Conchs’ current three-game losing streak, as well as find a solid starting lineup before the playoffs begin.
“That’s always a fun and exciting game [against Marathon],” said Roach, whose team concludes its regular season on Feb. 2 at Elite Academy. “Both teams have had some struggles, but I think the energy for the county rival should out a spark in our guys and the Marathon guys, so we are really hoping to have a competitive game where we can work to get better.”