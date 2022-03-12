It’s not for a lack of energy or a lack of love for the sport or even a lack of preparation — it’s just a matter of the Key West High boys lacrosse team learning to manage the resources they have this season, according to coach Alberto Piceno, if the Conchs hope to snap a five-game skid with three games — including on Saturday, March 12, against St. Augustine at 11 a.m. at the KWHS Back Yard — before Spring Break.
“They are still pumping forward,” said Piceno. “We’ve gone through a lot of challenges, for sure, from injuries to just being a smaller team in terms of numbers, but the boys are working really hard. It’s just tough to travel with 22 players, when we are used to going with about 30, so now we are going with just Line 1 and Line 2 when we used to have 3 and 4 also solid.”
The coach pointed to the team’s fifth consecutive loss as an example of the struggles, as he noted they were hanging with Barron Collier through the first half when fatigue, due to the lack of depth versus the Cougars’ fresh legs, played a role in the 9-4 loss.
“In the third quarter, things started to get a little more difficult and we just weren’t able to counter,” said Piceno. “It’s not about heart, it doesn’t mean the boys need to be in better shape, because I think they are, we just have to strategize and be able to use everyone in order to have the same energy for all four quarters. It’s just difficult when you don’t have the depth we are accustomed to.”
In fact, during the loss to Baron Collier, the Key West coach conveyed he began to figure ways to keep his players fresh, while he is also hoping to have a few players returning from injuries in the coming week or two, some of whom will play a major role in building the team’s depth.
“It’s not that we aren’t playing well, they just had the depth and we didn’t. It’s difficult to ask about six players to go for 48 minutes, so we need to learn better to work with what we have,” said Piceno. “Even some of the newer players, we can use them to do certain things, like chasing the other team’s best players to get them tired in the beginning or holding the ball and run around to make sure they are following you.”
The coach credited the play of senior Kyle Reichards and Ryan Keane for managing the defense, while up front Paul Crespo, Mac Hill and Brody MacCandless have shown the ability tolead the attack.
“The talent is there and they put so much work in during the offseason, so every year the connections get better and better,” said Piceno. “It’s still just the same issues that if you play defense for so long, against fresh legs, something is bound to get past you.”
In the final three games before the hiatus from game action — starting against St. Augustine on Saturday, and ending with Cardinal Gibbons at home next Saturday, March 19, with Miami Country Day in between on March 17 on the Spartans home turf — Piceno conveyed that he wants to find a way to end the fourth quarter with the same energy as they bring into a game.
“Whether we hold the ball longer and counter when we are ready to counter, so the kids are not just playing defense and have a moment to attack, and if that works (Saturday) that maybe the way we have to gamble with next few games,” said the Conchs coach. “Ultimately we need the guys to be fresh to be able to counter and score goals. We have been hanging, but then it just gets away from us, even our super athletes, who typically go nonstop, need a moment to get a breath and then get back in there. So we just have to manage the game a lot better.”