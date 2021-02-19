To motivate the Key West High boys wrestling team to delve for a 12th straight district championship, Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez pulled out the 2009 runner-up trophy this week to show this matsmen.
“The last time I pulled it out was before we wrestled districts in 2010 and I told them ‘I don’t ever want this to happen again’ and it hasn’t happened since,” said Jimenez, whose team will look to extend their title streak to a school-record 12th consecutive on Friday, Feb. 19, on their home mats at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium starting at 3 p.m. “They know what’s at stake and understand the tradition. At the same time, as I always tell them, the goal this year is 13 individual champs. If you take care of yourself and get yourself through, then the team title will come.”
Standing in Key West’s way of continuing that streak is long-time rival Westminster Christian, who ended the Conchs’ streak for a fourth-straight District Duel championship during the second week of the season by just three points.
“I think the pressure should be more a chip on their shoulder knowing that we lost the duel the first time, it was because they were just more prepared than us at that time,” said Jimenez, whose team has since defeated the Warriors in a team duel two weeks ago at SLAM Academy. “We just didn’t have all our pieces where they needed to be, which is unfortunate we wrestled that early, that’s why I think they wanted to make a statement when we wrestled them the next time. We just have to do it again.”
It’s not just Westminster, but also SLAM Academy and last season’s runner-up, Miami Sunset, who Jimenez noted pose a threat to claim the title this year.
“Sunset was tough last year and we don’t know what they have this year, but we expect them to have some guys,” said Jimenez. “SLAM also has some good guys.”
A smaller Booker T. and Coral Shores contingent are also in the mix, and Jimenez explained those teams cannot be counted out to win individual titles. Pine Crest and Riviera Prep opted out of the eight-team district this season.
“Especially with (Coral Shores 106-pounder) Vince (Biondoletti) there, it’s going to be a little more spread out where we have champs, but if we can get 10 guys in the finals, I think we have a good chance at winning it,” said Jimenez.
The Conchs coach further explained that if Key West is able to advance more than half their weights in the finals, at which you automatically score 10 points for the team, then they should have a better than average opportunity to reclaim the title,
“In a majority of weights, I think we have a good shot at getting to the finals,” said Jimenez.
That is even more true for Key West’s heavier weights — Will Andrews in the 170-pound weight class, his brother, Weston Andrews, at 182-pounder, 195-pounder 195 Zack Lewicki, returning state qualifier Max Ryan in the 220 class, and heavyweight River Cutino-Lyda.
“Those guys got to win and have to do their job, especially if their goal is to make it to a state tournament,” said Jimenez. “Those top guys are all guys who have legit shots to make it to the state tournament but in order to do that, you have to get it done this week because it is a three-week tournament. You have to get first this week to set yourself up for the following week.”
While the coach expects the top five weights to move on, if not win it, especially Ryan at 220, as well as senior Herlandy Leon at 138, Jimenez noted the swing weights that will propel Key West to the championship will be Dost Bakhtiyorov at 113 pounds, 145-pounder Connor McCoy, Vlad Piari in the 152 class, and Jacob LaVallee at 160. He also added 106-pounder Cameron Carrol, 120-pounder Colby Stewart, as well as the winner of the 132-pound team wrestle-off of Thursday between Clerf Alexander and Jason Flynn, could be key to victory.
“The thing with the younger guys is sometimes they make mistakes because they have never wrestled in a match like this,” said Jimenez, whose team will not have the 126-pound weight class filled this postseason. “If we can get those guys to the finals, that will be huge, I think they are good enough, but it could also come down to the finals matches.”
In the finals, the coach expressed Lewicki and Cutino-Lyda will both be facing tough Warrior opponents who have previous defeated them this season.
“Those are two big finals matches I forsee happening,” said Jimenez. “I’m definitely feeling more confident than I was two months ago. I like the way the team has progressed and I’m seeing the improvement in practice. The work ethic is there and it’s starting to click. Even though we are young, I like the way this team is coming together. Either way, just have to go out there and battle, which is all we ask for at this point.”
Having a home-based crowd will also help, according to the coach, who stated he expects to have room for fans interesting in watching the action on the mats on top of Bill Butler Court.
“It will be a first-come, first-served issue, but I don’t think there will be an issue,” said Jimenez.
As for his team, Jimenez is hoping they have the proper motivation to continue the title run after seeing what the runner-up trophy looks like — something the last time Key West had to claim most of them were just beginning grade school, at most in first grade, or some even still in diapers.
“There definitely has to be some incentive knowing it is something that’s been accomplished 11 years in a row,” said Jimenez. “It’s something that opened up their eyes to what’s going on. They feed off each other but, in the end, they have to wrestle for themselves and, hopefully, we can get 13 guys to the finals.”