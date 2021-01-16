In order to advance to the FHSAA State cheerleading finals, a team must score 60 points or higher, a lesson learned by the Key West High competitive cheerleading squad a season ago after it claimed the region title in the small coed division but was denied a spot in the next round.
“We could have used a bit more coed stunts last year to gain us those extra points, which is where we fell short,” said Key West coach Tiffany Hughes. “It was new for us last year in coed and we did decent, but we just needed to add harder stats to advance.”
That was on the Conchs’ minds as they began preparations for this season’s regional event, which will take place on Saturday at Coral Glades High in Coral Springs, hoping to redeem themselves after last year’s disappointment. However, due to injuries and coronavirus concerns, Key West was forced to move out of the coed division and back into the small varsity grouping, which it had been a part of the previous three seasons before last year.
“We went from 20, with two boys on the team, down to 12, so it’s just 12 girls, but they are looking pretty good,” said Hughes. “They had a good routine at practice [Thursday] so I think they should be able to score 60 or higher and get into state and hopefully 70 or higher to go straight into the final round.”
In the small varsity division, Key West won the region twice and was runner-up once, and the team is looking to repeat that success against the likes of Monarch of Douglas, Coral Spring Charter and Monarch of Coconut Creek.
“We’ve advanced to the state finals every year, except of course last year when we didn’t make it,” said Hughes. “After [Thursday’s] practice I think they are pretty confident they will be able to perform, because we really haven’t been able to do that yet. They just seem really excited.”
The Conchs will need every bit of that enthusiasm as they will have to build their own energy this year on the stage, without a full crowd allowed to attend. In fact, according to Hughes, only two teams will be brought into the performance area — one on stage and one in the rehearsal room — with just the parents of those teams allowed to watch the performance. The Conchs coach said she does not have doubts her squad will be able to hype their performance.
“It’s a little different then having a packed-house gym, but I think our girls are very excited to get on the mat and perform, because we really haven’t been able to due to COVID” said Hughes.“[Thursday] we did a little performance for the Buccanettes and they just nailed it.”
The Conchs are scheduled to go on at 2:32 p.m. on Saturday, the third of the small varsity teams to perform, limiting their wait time until hearing the results.
“Usually we get to watch the other team after you perform but we won’t be able to do that this year because, from there, we will head out of the gym and wait to hear who made it to states,” said Hughes. “They actually have us going out to the parking lot and waiting with the other teams until the director comes to announce the scores.”
The Conchs will have only a handful of returning athletes to the squad that missed out last year, according to Hughes, which leaves a lot of new girls to help finish the mission of last year while also building toward the future.
If they score 60 or higher, then the following weekend they will be making that return trip to FHSAA State Finals in Lakeland for the fourth time in the last five years, putting last year’s anomaly in their rear view mirror.
“We will have a pretty good team coming back next year as well with only one senior, but they know they have to bring it this year to make it to states,” said Hughes. “I think they are up to it because they not only want to defend that title but also make up for what we missed out on last year. They seem really excited about it.”