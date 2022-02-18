The way Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez is approaching the District 16-1A Finals, during which his program will be competing for an unprecedented 13th consecutive district championship on Friday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. on the Bobby Menendez gymnasium, is no different than he has in any of the previous 12 straight title runs. The Conch coach’s message to his matsmen remains the same: Focus on their own winning positions and winning spots in the match, and then the team title happens.
“I pretty much look at it as if they are the keepers of the flame,” said Jimenez. “The goal is on the individual journey to the state tournament and what they have to do to have the best individual performance, so we have as many guys give themselves the best shot in regionals. If we do that and get eight champs and 10 to 12 guys in the finals and everybody going to the regional tournament, then the title just happens. The team wins, is an effect of us doing what we need to do individually.”
After being crowned the district champions 12 years running, Jimenez also understands the target on their back gets bigger with every trophy, and this year is no different as Miami Killian, which is 1-2 against the Conchs this season, and Westminster Chrisitan, who knocked off the Conchs in the district duals last season, are both hungry to end the streak.
“It seems like every year we have someone new who wants to come in and win it, the last couple of years was Sunset, Westminster has been there several years now, as well as having teams like Keys Gate and Doral come in, but that’s a good thing because we want those teams that push us,” said Jimenez. “We just have to take it one match at a time and see how it goes, but if we wrestle to our ability we should be able to win it. We have the best team in the district, the guys just have to come out and perform.”
Despite the school-record district championship run, Jimenez explained it is a feat they discuss as a team but do not focus on, as the Conchs coach often considers the postseason a three-week tournament starting on Friday and ending at the state finals.
“We talked about it, but it’s not something that we harp on,” said Jimenez. “It’s a tournament we know we should win because we know we’ve wrestled a tougher schedule and what we’ve done in the room. We just don’t stress about the record run so much.”
That does not mean these Conch matsmen want to be the squad that is unable to continue the title run.
“I have full confidence we are going to win it, and now it’s all about winning individually,” said Zach Lewicki, who is a returning state qualifier at 195 pounds. “We want to get as many guys to the state tournament as possible.”
His coach expects to have between 10 to 12 Conchs in the championship of their respective weight classes, including expecting Lewicki, as well as Dost Bakhtiyorov at 126 pounds, Alfredo Corrales at 132 pounds, Vlad Piari at 170 pounds, Ralph Richie at 220 pounds and heavyweight Andre Otto.
“I just want to win and get that first place,” said Pairi. “I’m ready and I’m not going to let us lose it.”
The coach furthered that he expects to see Jason Flynn at 138 pounds, Justin Tran at 145 pounds, Jacob LaValle at 160 pounds, as well as the wrestle-off winner between Connor McCoy or Abram Canet at 152 pounds and Jaden Fox or Josiah Sisco at 182 pounds to also be in the finals or their weight classes.
“There are weights we have lost matches I don’t think we should have lost, but we are better now with the schedule we have wrestled and the training we have put them through so now they just have to step up,” said Jimenez.
Of all those matsmen, Jimenez expressed the most likely to make the run to the state finals, much less winning the district crown for the second straight season, will be Lewicki.
“He is undoubtedly the best 195 in districts, but he can’t look past or wrestle down to anyone,” said Jimenez. “He has to go out there and impose his will and not get caught on anything. So don’t look past anyone, but also don’t wrestle down to anyone. He just needs to impose his will.”
For the senior, it has been a gold-or-bust mentality all season.
“I don’t really care who is in the way, even the state champ from last year, who is still in the weight class, I’m going to bring it to him,” said Lewicki. “This has been a long time for me, so I’m ready to get out there and get it done. Now is where it matters, and the 41-2 doesn’t matter at this point. Just winning every match from here on out is all that matters.”
Jimenez stress success from the seniors, which could only potentially be Lewicki and Piari as Sisco is in a wrestle-off with Fox for the 182-pound berth in districts, is crucial as two-thirds of the team this year are underclassmen, with juniors Andre Otto and Jacob Lavalle the only other potential upperclassmen on the postseason roster.
“There’s no pressure, I just like doing it and whatever makes me better,” said Otto. “I’m not worried about districts, I’m worried about state right now.”
Even though the Conchs will not fill the roster completely, and the competition ratcheting up another level as Killian and Florida Christian are expecting to line up full squads, and Westminster and Sunset looking to get healthy, the coach stressed that the 13th consecutive title will come with 13 Conchs reaching the dream of a regional bid.
“We’ve talked about it, but we don’t put a huge emphasis on it,” Jimenez said about continuing the streak. “I just like the way our kids are getting better. In the practice room, I like the way we are competing, and I just like the progression the kids are making, especially with the number of young kids we have.”