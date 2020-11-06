Entering the fifth game of the season for the Key West High football team, coach Johnny Hughes said he believes his team is starting to hit its midseason stride as they welcome Somerset Silver Palms for a 7 p.m. kickoff on the Conchs’ Homecoming night Friday at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The only problem for Hughes and the Conchs is that during this truncated season, tonight’s contest against the Stallions is the final tune-up before Key West must take on powerhouse Miami Northwestern next week in the opening round of the FHSAA state playoff series. A loss in that game would bring Key West’s season to an end.
“Even though I know it’s the end of the season, we are only five games in,” said Hughes. “We are starting to get a lot sharper and we are just starting working on the details and finishing some plays a little better. Other than that we have a lot of enthusiasm and the understanding of our scheme is good, it’s just a matter of going out there and making some plays.”
Cleaning up the assignments is the focus of the Conchs’ coaching staff in the regular-season finale as Hughes noted, even after outscoring their opponents 84-8 in the last two wins, he expects any mistakes to be exposed next week by the mighty Bulls.
“Effort-wise and physicality-wise we are doing well on both sides of the ball,” said Hughes. “Offensively we are doing well, but we are not making all the assignments 100% of the time. We are not getting to every block we are supposed to, we are making plays, but sometimes that’s just because we have better athletes. That’s not going to work in the playoffs, so we have to be more precise in our assignments and technique and really just take care of our stuff. If we are doing everything correct, we can get those tough yards next week.”
In order to be prepared for the postseason, Conchs starting fullback Jeremiah Osborne is expected to be in the lineup tonight to test out his injured shoulder.
“The good thing is that James (Reynolds) has received a lot of reps back there and then we have Marcus (Williamson), who we can also plug in at fullback or wing and we want to get on the field more but he has also had a banged up shoulder. So it’s just a matter of getting the guys healthy while also getting them enough reps, but some of the young guys are getting some experience and stepping up.”
That doesn’t mean Hughes is not looking to ride the seniors like Christian Opalsky and Jason Jeudy, along with the senior-laden offensive line who Hughes said, “has really been the guys carrying us” — made up of Max and Mark Ryan, Nick Henriquez and Wyatt Hughes, as well as junior Nathan Outon.
“I told them that you have to take every week as if it could be your last game because you never know what’s going to happen with the COVID situation and now there’s a storm out there, it’s just typical 2020 stuff,” said Hughes. “We told them in these last few games don’t expect to come off the field, on defense, offense or special teams. Eat it up. Christian has been dealing with a hip pointer issues and Jason with his collarbone, so we took it easy on them defensively but this week we expect them to be in as many reps as they can get.”
There’s also the excitement of the crowning of the Homecoming queen at halftime, although the Conchs coach explained it was also not a typical week of homecoming festivities.
“We still had the parade and pep rally, but it hasn’t seemed to be as distracting,” said the coach. “We lost a little time on Monday, which is never a coach’s favorite moment, but it’s something you deal with because you understand the pomp and circumstance that go into this, it’s part of the whole high school experience, but you hate missing out on work.”
Every snap in tonight’s game against a team Hughes described as athletic on film and rep at practice is important for Key West at this juncture of the shortened season, as the coaching staff has made the players very aware any set back next week will be taken advantage of by Northwestern.
“They really took it to Belen, which was kind of surprising, so obviously they have some athletes out there,”Hughes said about Somerset, which is 3-3 on the season coming off a 46-7 win against Palm Glades Prep, a team Coral Shores defeated 48-14. “It’s a step up from last week, kind of similar to last week because they had some good athletes as well, but I think this team has been working together for a few years and coach Valdez has been building a program there for a little while. He’s coached at Belen and Killian and a couple of other places and he’s a seasoned coach, but I don’t think anything is going to duplicate what’s coming next week.”