Even if the Key West High football team was to win out this season, the only thing the Conchs can guarantee is a berth in the FHSAA state playoffs. At best, Key West can garner the No. 5 seed in the Region 4-5A bracket but even if they are to extend their win streak to four straight — currently at two in a row after defeating Surge Academy, 63-6, on Oct. 22, at the Key West High Back Yard — that is not even assured.
“We are hoping to sneak into that fifth spot and be traveling to the west coast for that first round,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes, denoting he is hoping to avoid the likes of American Heritage, Killian and Miami Central, all nationally ranked, in the region quarterfinals. “I figured we have to win both to have a shot at that No. 5 and even then we may not get that spot, but we know it won’t happen if we don’t win both of them out.”
That means, Key West — in order to avoid the “Bermuda Triangle” of Miami schools as Hughes has dubbed it — on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. must defeat a Doral Academy team that coming off its first loss of the season, 47-6, last week against Homestead.
“They have beat up on some good teams like South Ridge and South Dade, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Hughes said about Doral. “It’s not a game we are real comfortable with, but the boys are taking it in stride”
The Conchs coach expressed that the key to winning the game will be stopping the Firebirds’ run attack.
“A lot of the old Belen staff is there, so they are running the Wing-T and putting up big numbers,” said Hughes. “They have three to four different backs they use, so we have to be disciplined and not overreact.”
Key West will have less time to prepare for the Doral attack, as a venue conflict has pushed the game up a day to be played on Thursday.
“It speeds up the learning curve, especially with the Wing-T,” said Hughes. “Most weeks we have seen a spread offense and a quick passing game, so this will be the first unique offense we have seen all year.”
Add on the fact Doral is coming off a bye, meaning they have had two weeks to prepare for Key West.
“Our biggest key offensively is worrying about ourselves,” said Hughes. “I think we have enough firepower to match them, we just can’t lose the turnover battle.”
In the convincing victory against Surge, Key West quarterback Preston Herce rushed for more than 100 yards for the fifth time in the last six games to bring his season totals to 776 yards on the ground and, with two touchdown passes in the win to Brock Perkins, the senior quarterback 254 more yards through the air and a total of seven rushing and passing touchdowns each. Also scoring three times in the victory against the Lions was Conchs fullback James Reynolds, who went for a season-high 91 yards. Kevon Mills reached pay dirt on a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown, while Jeremiah Osborne, who is dealing with a fractured foot and will be a game-time decision on Thursday, punched home a 1-yard score on Senior Night at the Back Yard.
“I wasn’t even too happy about that, but I understand the situation being Senior Night, I wanted to get him in there,” Hughes said about Osborne’s touchdown. “It’s healing and just a matter if he will be able to play on it or not, but I certainly don’t want any stress on it.”
The trip to Doral will be one of the shortest of the season for Key West, who concludes the regular season with Homecoming against Dade Christian on Friday, Nov. 5, and by Hughes’ count a victory in either will guarantee a postseason berth.
“We obviously want to win both, so we assure ourselves the best spot possible,” said Hughes. “One win should do the trick and ultimately we just want to be in the playoffs, because we know somewhere along the way we have to play the Killian, Central or Heritage, but the longer we can avoid those teams the better.”