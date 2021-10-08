Make no mistake, as the only two unbeaten teams remaining in District 16-5A, the matchup between the Key West and Miami Killian High football teams on Saturday, Oct. 9, will likely determine the district championship, which comes along with an automatic bid to the FHSAA State Tournament.
“We’ve been looking to this game for a while now, it’s definitely been circled on our calendar,” said Key West senior Alex Rodriguez. “We just have to play smart and physical with an intellectual brutality, just play Conch ball.”
That is the mindset Rodriguez expressed he and his teammates are playing with during their current three-game win streak, which has him believing they could avenge the losses from the start of the season.
“I think we just got off to a slow start,” said Rodriguez. “We are much more confident, we are smarter with our blocks, and we just know what to do now. Early on it was just a lot of mental mistakes, and now we are just playing slower and reacting faster.”
That includes Rodriguez, who has become much more prevalent in the attack during the streak, collecting 161 yards and two scores in last week’s win. However, his role this week on defense, transitioning to the safety position from linebacker, may be even more crucial for the Conchs against the speedy Cougars.
“It’s been a bit challenging, but I know my reads and my keys,” said Rodriguez. “My job is just to keep everything in front of me, so that’s what I’m going to focus on doing.”
Keeping the Cougars in front has been a struggle from most teams this season, as Killian has averaged 32.2 points per game and outscored opponents 193-99 during a 6-0 start to the season.
“They beat Carol City, Booker T., Palmetto, Miramar, so they are a talented football team, well coached, but this is the reason we do all those summer workouts, for games like this,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “The kids should be excited, and they seem to be.”
The coach said Key West, which has struggled with turnovers (including two last week), cannot afford to give Killian extra chances if they hope to win.
“We can’t beat ourselves, I think offensively we will give them fits, but we just have to be ready to shut down their offense,” said Hughes. “They are explosive and can score from 4th and 99.”
Hughes noted in particularly the Cougars’ Robby Washington — who is being recruited by the like of Alabama and Ohio State — is as dynamic a player as the coach has studied on film during his tenure with the Conchs.
“He’s the real deal,” said Hughes about Washington. “He’s that good.”
In fact, Hughes expects Killian to be the fastest team Key West will face all season.
“The most speed probably since Northwestern two years ago,” said Hughes. “Even if we shut down that No. 1, they still have other options, so they have a nice offense and will present some headaches.”
For the coach, that just means the Key West defense will have to come up with some big plays, but at the same time not try to do too much, as he does not expect to completely negate the Cougars’ attack the way the Conchs have been able to do so far this season, allowing 24 points in the last three victories.
“We want to force them to make mistakes and then offensively control the clock,” said Hughes. “Our best defense will be to keep that speed on the bench. We will be happy with 3 to 4 yards per carry.”
The coach furthered that if the short ground attack is working, he will not go for the big plays.
“We can be very patient and have shown in the past,” said Hughes. “We have a lot of options to go to, I wish we were a little healthier all around, but Preston (Herce) is playing good ball.”
Herce has cracked the century mark in rush yards during the three straight games, something Hughes felt would just take time as the senior quarterback adapted to the triple option. But now he expects the Cougars defense to be keying in on the Conchs signal caller.
“There’s no question, they have his picture up, but if he finds some tough sledding, then it should open up some opportunities for other people,” said Hughes about Herce. “Not saying he’s not going to get his, I think he’s good enough to yards against anybody and he’s showed that in the past.”
Hughes was referring to the 2019 season, Herce’s sophomore campaign, when the now quarterback was the Conchs starting fullback and collected 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 53-25 loss to the Cougars.
Hoping to replicate those numbers from 2019 or any of the last three weeks, Hughes plans on a “refresher course” before kickoff, something the Conchs did last week before defeating Gateway and are looking to repeat on Saturday against the Cougars.
“If we do us and do it well, it’s going to turn out well, we just can’t go out there and play Killian and ourselves, which is what happened earlier in the season,” said Hughes. “We just hope we have fixed it, we know what we are good at and will stick with it.”
Rodriguez added that he feels they have the momentum and understand the situation, but “at the same time we are playing like we have nothing to lose.”
“We are throwing the whole book at them and we will see what happens,” said Hughes. “It’s an important October game, and it doesn’t get much better than that, then an important December game.”