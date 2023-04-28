It is all about getting the needed work for the Key West High baseball team on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, when Miami High comes to Rex Weech Field for a two-game, regular-season ending set — before the Conchs entering the District 16-4A tournament as the top seed on Tuesday, May 2.
“We are still undecided for Tuesday,” Key West assistant coach Ralph Henriquez III said about the pitching rotation for the postseason. “Everyone will throw this weekend to make sure it limits their pitching count so they are all available next week.”
At this point of the season, the FHSAA standings are locked in until the state brackets are filled out and Key West is currently sitting in the No. 1 spot in Region 4-4A, and No. 3 overall in the state in Class 4A. No matter the outcome of this weekend’s series, Key West cannot drop that ranking until after the district tournaments are completed.
With Senior Night on Friday, the coaches are expecting to go with Andris “Lucky” Barros and Marlin Takovich, as they look to sweep the Stingarees, who come into the Rex with a 12-10 mark on the season, having defeated Coral Shores 7-2 in March, but have lost two of their last three games. Key West (16-5 overall) has won 12 of its last 14 games, with its only loss in April thus far coming against the No. 2 nationally-ranked Stoneman Douglass.
During that stretch, Key West has had three shutouts and has allowed an opposing team to score more than four runs only once, during the loss to Stoneman Douglass, scoring 50 runs powered by Jack Haggard, who has a team-high .431 batting average, Mikey Greenberg with a team-best .541 on-base percentage and Anden Rady with a team-best .655 slugging percentage.
While the series with Miami High concludes the regular season, the hunt for a state-record 12th state championship has just begun for Key West, which is the No. 1 seed in the District 16-4A tournament, waiting for the victor between No. 4 Killian and No. 5 South Miami in the semifinals on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. in Miami, with the championship game, with either No. 3 Sunset or No. 2 St. Brendan scheduled for Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m. on the St. Brendan campus. At that point, Key West is hoping to have its entire roster still available to claim the district crown.