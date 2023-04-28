prep baseball conchs run out celebrate.jpg

Members of the Key West High baseball team run out onto the field following the victory against Eustis earlier this month at Rex Weech Field.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

It is all about getting the needed work for the Key West High baseball team on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, when Miami High comes to Rex Weech Field for a two-game, regular-season ending set — before the Conchs entering the District 16-4A tournament as the top seed on Tuesday, May 2.

“We are still undecided for Tuesday,” Key West assistant coach Ralph Henriquez III said about the pitching rotation for the postseason. “Everyone will throw this weekend to make sure it limits their pitching count so they are all available next week.”

