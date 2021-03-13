After ending the Key West High baseball team’s four-game skid to open the season by pitching into extra innings, Michael Alfonso was back on the mound again Thursday, once again in another pitchers’ duel, this time against St. Brendan in Miami.
The Conchs ace would go the distance on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits, while hitting a pair of batters, but struck out eight in another overpowering performance.
It just was not quite dominant enough as he was outdone by Sabres starter Sebastian Garrido, who limited the Conch bats to seven base runners on three hits and four walks, with none of those touching home plate, during a 1-0 final.
In fact, the Conchs had only two of those runners reach scoring position, in the first and sixth frames, which was just as often as the Sabres, who had took advantage of two hits batters and a single off Alfonso in the second inning to drive in the lone run of the game on an RBI ground out.
Landon Lowe, Daniel Varela and Kai Smith all singled for Key West, which was supposed to be playing three straight games before Coral Shores canceled the two-game set that was scheduled to take place at Founders Park in Islamorada for the first game and at Rex Weech in Key West the second.
Instead, the Conchs will now have to wait until this coming Wednesday, March 17, before playing again when they will head to Coral Reef for a home-and-away series that will be completed the following Saturday, March 20, at Rex Weech Field.
After that Key West will head on its Spring Break trip and is not scheduled to be back at home until April 2-3 for a two-game set against Hernando.