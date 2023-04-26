Following the contests on Saturday, April 22, the FHSAA posted its final state rankings for the postseason, making it all that much more important for Key West to score a victory against visiting South Dade at Rex Weech Field.
In order for the Conchs to secure the top seed come region play, a victory was needed on Saturday, but the Buccaneers had other plans, scoring twice on Felix Ong on a double and a pair of singles in the first inning.
Key West responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame, on a double by Jack Haggard, sacrifice fly by Anden Rady and single from Jose Perdigon, then Ong settled down across the next five frames allowing just four more hits and no runs to set up Key West up for the win.
With Ong shutting down the South Dade bats the rest of the way, Key West added a pair of insurance runs in the third on a fielder’s choice by Rady, scoring Wyatt Kuhn after Haggard singled, and in the sixth on an Anthony Lariz RBI single.
Jacob Burnham needed just 14 pitches to earn the save, with a strikeout and double play to seal the crucial victory for the rankings.
When the final rankings were released for the regular season, Key West was No. 3 overall in Class 4A, but more importantly No. 1 in Region 4-4A, which means, with or without a district crown, the Conchs will have a good chance to host at least the opening round of the FHSAA State tournament.
Before the postseason begins, Key West will first welcome Miami High to Rex Weech Field for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at Rex Weech Field, with first pitch 7:30 p.m. both nights.