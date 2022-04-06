Key West coach Ralphie Henriquez, left, looks on as umpire Carlos Parrilla, and Hurricanes catcher Steel Meinkeiwicz watch Conchs batter Preston Herce connect on a triple on Friday, April 1, at Rex Weech Field.
Winning by just three runs a night prior in Founders Park, the Key West High boys baseball team was certain to make sure Monroe County rival Coral Shores would not win its first game in the history of the series, as Conchs starting pitcher Jacob Burnham tossed a complete game shutout on Friday, April 1, striking out five and allowing only four base runners on two hits, a walk and hit batter to help complete the home-and-away sweep on the Hurricanes at Rex Weech Field.
Burnham allowed a base hit to open the game on a single by Tyler Rodriguez, but that was quickly wiped out by a double play, which again happened to be the third frame, with Andy Ledesma reaching safely followed by a hit batter, only to have the bases cleared on a failed stolen base attempt and double play. From that point forward the Conchs starting pitcher sat down 12 of the next 14 batters he faced in order, giving up a hit batter and walks, but both Hurricanes baserunners would be stranded at first, as Burnham threw 48 of his 72 pitches for strikes.
For the first two, it was a pitchers’ duel, as Coral Shores starter Dylan Bloom gave up just an infield single through the first two scoreless at-bats, but in the third Jason Yarbrough doubled, which was followed by a Noah Burnham single and triple off the centerfield fence by Preston Herce for the 2-0 advantage. Bloom lasted five innings, allowing two runs with two strike out. Herce added to the lead with a two-run single in the fifth, after a walk and single by Kai Smith started the at-bat, and in the sixth, it was a double by Jose Perdigon, as well as singles by Wyatt Kuhn, Yarborugh, and Anden Rady along with a pair of walks and fielding errors by Coral Shores that sent home five more runs for the final difference.
After playing eight games in that 10-day span, during which the Conchs went 6-2, Key West has a week hiatus from game action, taking on West Broward in a two-game set at Rex Weech Field on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, both at 7:30 p.m., while Coral Shores, which had a four-game win streak snapped against the Conchs, are back at home on Wednesday, April 6, against Pinecrst Prep at 6:30 p.m. before hitting the road on Friday, April 8, to play Somerset Silver Palms.